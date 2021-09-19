“F**** marking Ronaldo” - Manchester United star reveals conversation with Sir Alex Ferguson

Manchester United defender Phil Jones has revealed his conversation with former manager Sir Alex Ferguson. The two talked about marking out Cristiano Ronaldo during a Champions League tie back in 2013.

Phil Jones recollects Sir Alex Ferguson coming out of nowhere to credit his performances against Real Madrid and Cristiano Ronaldo in particular. The Manchester United defender said he gained a lot of confidence from his former manager's words and could not stop thinking about it.

Phil Jones said:

“I went to the premiere of his film with a few players and he came over, we shook hands and then out of the blue he said, ‘Hey, you were f*cking terrific against Real Madrid away [in 2013]. F*cking marking Ronaldo."

"It just gave me so much confidence. To be honest, I didn’t even watch his premiere, I was just sitting there thinking about his comment, thinking, ‘He remembers it, someone of his magnitude remembers that."

Phil Jones has been one of the forgotten players at Manchester United. The former England international has fallen well down the pecking order since the arrivals of Harry Maguire and Raphael Varane.

Cristiano Ronaldo could guide Manchester United back to the glory days of Sir Alex Ferguson

Manchester United have not won the Premier League since Sir Alex Ferguson's retirement in 2013. However, those glory days could return with the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo this summer.

The 36-year-old forward has returned to Manchester United on a two-year deal with an option to extend it further by another year. And so far Ronaldo has made an electric start to his life at Old Trafford.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner netted twice on his second debut for Manchester United against Newcastle United in a resounding 4-1 victory at Old Trafford. Ronaldo also netted a goal on his Champions League debut against Swiss champions BSC Young Boys.

Manchester United have finally assembled a squad capable of challenging the likes of Chelsea and Manchester City for the Premier League title. The Red Devils now possess some much-needed squad depth since the arrivals of Raphael Varane and Jadon Sancho.

It is worth noting that Sir Alex Ferguson played a vital role in helping Manchester United capture Cristiano Ronaldo this summer after initial rumors linked him with a move to rivals Manchester City.

