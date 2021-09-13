"I contributed" - Sir Alex Ferguson reveals role in bringing back Cristiano Ronaldo to Manchester United

Former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson has stated that he played a vital role in bringing Cristiano Ronaldo back to the club after almost 12 years.

The Scotsman revealed he had spoken to the Glazer family about bringing the Portuguese ace back to Old Trafford as rumors of a move to Manchester City intensified.

Speaking to Viaplay (via ESPN) ahead of Manchester United's game against Newcastle United, the 79-year-old said:

"A lot of people played their part [in bringing Ronaldo back] and I contributed knowing that really Cristiano wanted to come here and that was important. It worked very well."

"I wouldn't say it's emotional but it's exciting for me and a relief because I couldn't imagine him playing for Man City, I don't think anyone could. That's why we took steps to make sure he came here and the club then followed in very well and I spoke to the Glazers and it was done. I think he will make an impact on the young players in particular, he's got the experience to handle the occasion."

Like all Manchester United supporters, Sir Alex Ferguson is also excited to see Cristiano Ronaldo back in a Red Devils shirt.

"I'm excited like everyone else, there was anticipation all day yesterday and waking up in the morning. I speak for all supporters -- it's a great day for Manchester United."

As it happens, Cristiano Ronaldo had a dream second debut for Manchester United. The forward netted a brace to help the Red Devils secure a commanding 4-1 win over Newcastle United.

The 36-year-old's arrival has made Manchester United one of the favorites to win the Premier League title this season.

The Red Devils haven't tasted Premier League success since Sir Alex Ferguson's final season in charge back in 2013.

Sir Alex Ferguson first signed Cristiano Ronaldo for Manchester United in 2003

This is the second time Sir Alex Ferguson has helped Manchester United secure the services of Cristiano Ronaldo. The legendary manager helped the club sign the Portuguese superstar from Sporting CP back in 2003.

Signed for a fee of around £13 million, Cristiano Ronaldo became an instant hit at Old Trafford due to his flair and pace on the wings. During his first spell at the club, he scored 118 goals in 292 appearances across all competitions.

