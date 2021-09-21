“F*** sake! You are playing for Juventus” – Massimiliano Allegri reacts angrily to draw with Milan

Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri was seen shouting at his players in a foul-mouthed rant during the 1-1 draw with AC Milan at the weekend. A video has emerged on social media depicting the tactician shouting “F*** sake! You are playing for Juventus," angrily stomping down the tunnel.

Allegri was visibly angry during his post-match interview as well, pointing to Federico Chiesa for failing to step up after coming on as a substitute.

The manager said in his post-match press conference:

"He [Chiesa] entered in a difficult moment of the game, and I needed him to bring the ball to the opponent's half. He must grow and become aware of what he can do because we're at Juventus.

"If you don't realize that you have to put all personal issues aside and work as a full-back, even if you're a striker, then you won't bring these results home. All we'll remember is that we threw away two points.”

Meanwhile, Allegri admitted he made some wrong decisions as his side failed to maintain their one-goal lead, allowing AC Milan to equalize and share the spoils.

"I will admit that I made mistakes on the substitutions. I got it wrong," the tactician opened up.

JuveFC @juvefcdotcom Juve’s 2021/22 season is off to a very bad start. Juve in 18th…



Vs Udinese 🤝

Vs Empoli ❌

Vs Napoli ❌

"I should have put more defensive players on and put a 1-0 lead under lock and key. I take responsibility for that.

“Luckily the referee whistled for the end otherwise we could have lost it. Tonight I'm quite angry. The team played well in the first half, only conceding a long shot to Milan," he added.

Juventus off to a terrible start in Serie A

The Bianconeri's Serie A outing has produced more questions than answers so far

It's been a very disappointing outing for Juventus in the Italian top flight so far this season. The Bianconeri are still waiting for their first Serie A victory after recording another draw with AC Milan on Sunday. The result means they now have a record of two draws and two defeats in four league fixtures.

Juventus currently occupy 18th spot in the table having claimed just two points so far. They need to step up immediately to turn the situation around, otherwise, this could prove to be one of their worst campaigns ever.

