"F*** off to all of them" - Enzo Maresca goes on X-rated rant after Chelsea seal Champions League spot

Enzo Maresca has hit out at critics after Chelsea sealed their place in the UEFA Champions League next season. The Italian manager was delighted for his players after they finished in Premier League's top 5 with a win over Nottingham Forest on the final day.

Ad

Speaking to the media, Maresca went on an X-rated rant and wanted his critics to 'F*** off' after the final day of the season. He added that his players were young and believed the critics were too quick to judge them. He said via Football London:

"I didn't have any doubt about the players. The doubt was from outside. We have had 'they are too young, they are not good enough'. They were saying we were not able to win on this pitch. Unfortunately for them, they are all young. How do we say it in English: 'F off to all of them'."

Ad

Trending

Speaking about Chelsea's approach to the match, he added:

"The results always count for us in every game. We want to reach results in the way we want to play. The players were top today because we adjusted how to work off the ball today because the environment is not easy. I think that from January on, we played many good games but from some of you [the press], they said from January we didn't play many good games. But today we achieved our target today."

Ad

Chelsea secured a 1-0 win over Nottingham Forest at the City Ground with Levi Colwill (50') scoring the lone goal of the match. The Blues finished 4th in the table, 15 points behind Liverpool.

Enzo Maresca not thinking about improving Chelsea's squad in the summer

Enzo Maresca was quizzed about his plans for the summer, and the manager was quick to state that it was not important. The Chelsea manager claimed that the focus should now be on the UEFA Europa Conference League final on Wednesday and said:

Ad

"I'm not thinking about the summer, to be honest. We have to be happy today because we brought this club where it needs to be - in the most important competition. We prepare for Wednesday's final and then we have days to see for next season."

Chelsea take on Real Betis in the final on Wednesday, May 28, at the Stadion Miejski in Wrocław. The two sides are without a trophy this season and have all eyes on the silverware.

Enzo Maresca's side will be the first team ever to win the UEFA Champions League, Europa League, and Conference League if they win the final.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sripad Sripad is a veteran Sportskeeda football journalist who has been with the company for around 10 years. His tryst with writing happened in class XI when he started penning blogs, and his foray into football was during the early 2000s, watching matches with his cousins.



Sripad has been a Chelsea fan through and through since the age of 9 and can watch their 2012 Champions League triumph on repeat. The undisputed ‘GOAT’ according to him is Lionel Messi and his favorite managers are Jose Mourinho and Sir Alex Ferguson. Apart from popular European leagues, he also likes to follow other leagues like the MLS, Saudi Pro League, Eredivisie, and Liga MX.



Sripad believes in only using the right sources for his articles, and is an expert in understanding how to get the right quotes for each news to provide proper background information. His exploits have led him to become a popular figure in European Football and interviewing Premier League legends such as Alan Shearer, Shay Given, Paul Dickov, and John Barnes. His articles have been much revered amongst the football fraternity and have been shared by the likes of John Terry, Gary Lineker, and Declan Rice.



If given a chance to change a football rule, Sripad wants VAR to be fully automated and offside rules to be less stringent. When not working, he likes to watch past Formula 1 races and play FIFA. Know More