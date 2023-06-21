F1 consider clampdown after PSG superstar Neymar broke rules at Spanish Grand Prix: Reports 

F1 is considering a clampdown after Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) attacker Neymar Jr. broke certain rules during the Spanish GP. Neymar was among other high-profile celebrities that attended the event.

He got on the grid ahead of the race, which is not allowed by the rules. Hence, the FIA, F1's governing body, is considering a clampdown to restrict grid access to celebrities.

Mohammed Bin Sulayen, president of the FIA, said (via Sport BIBLE):

"We must take learnings from the incident at the Spanish Grand Prix. The FIA has been assured by Stefano Domenicali [CEO of F1] that measures are being taken to ensure that there is no repeat of the incident. It is an issue not just in Formula 1 but also in Formula E and World Endurance Championship and other categories from my recent experiences with too many people on the grid at some events."

He added:

"I have no doubt that in all cases, the promoter will adhere to the FIA requirements on safety and security. It is the duty of the FIA to ensure a safe environment for all. Safety in motorsport is the Federation's main priority."

Here's what Neymar said about Lionel Messi leaving PSG to join Inter Miami

Lionel Messi announced that he will be joining MLS club Inter Miami as a free agent upon the expiration of his PSG contract on June 30. The 35-year-old leaves European football with the move.

Neymar, who shared the pitch 206 times with the Argentine for Barcelona and PSG, combining for 67 goals, gave his verdict on Messi's transfer. He said about the deal (via Albiceleste Talk):

“Messi to Miami? I knew that. Messi is one of my best friends and a gift the ball gave me. I had the chance to play with him, and then we became friends."

The Brazilian attacker continued:

"I knew he would come to Miami, and we talked about it. I told him he would be very happy because of the city and the way of life, and I'm sure he will change the whole league.”

The Brazilian, meanwhile, had his campaign shortened last season after having to undergo ankle surgery. He scored 18 goals and provided 17 assists in 29 matches before his injury. The player will be reuniting with Luis Enrique in the French capital next season.

