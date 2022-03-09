Fabinho’s wife reacts angrily to Alexis Sanchez’s sending off in Liverpool vs Inter Milan

Liverpool midfielder Fabinho was on the receiving end of a challenge by Inter Milan's Alexis Sanchez in their Champions League clash on Tuesday. The Chilean received a second yellow card for the tackle and was sent off.

Fabinho's wife Rebeca Tavares, meanwhile, wasn't pleased with Sanchez's tackle and expressed her anger on Twitter.

The Reds were under the cosh in the second leg of their Round of 16 Champions League tie after Inter Milan scored through Lautaro Martinez. But they were handed a massive advantage when Sanchez was sent off.

The Chilean won the ball in a sliding challenge, but caught Fabinho during his follow-through. The decision seemed controversial, but some would argue that the attacker should have been sent off for his first-half challenge on Thiago Alcantara.

Fabinho was luckily unhurt, but his wife Rebeca did not like the challenge and reacted angrily on Twitter.

She tweeted:

The red card ended Inter Milan’s hopes of scoring a second and taking the tie into extra time as Liverpool managed to keep the score at 0-1. Their 2-0 win from the first leg meant that they qualified for the quarter-finals.

The Reds hit the post three times, but Inter stayed in the game to make things interesting before the sending off in the second half.

Sanchez's red card against Liverpool changed the momentum of the game

Sanchez was shown a yellow card for his tackle on Thiago, a color that could well have been red on another day.

At the time of his second yellow in the second half of the game, Inter Milan were well in the ascendency. Liverpool spurned several clear-cut chances, and did not look like scoring as their forwards were profligate in front of goal.

The Reds will perhaps count themselves lucky that the decision went their way as the game could very well have gone to penalties.

The defeat against Inter Milan ended Liverpool’s run of 12 wins on the bounce across all competitions.

The Reds did not play badly, but will perhaps use the game as a timely reminder of sterner tests to come in the future.

