Fabio Cannavaro names 'favorites' to reach Champions League final ahead of second leg showdown between Real Madrid and Manchester City

Real Madrid legend Fabio Cannavaro has named his former side as favorites to prevail over Manchester City and advance to the UEFA Champions League final.

Madrid and City are currently tied at 1-1 from the first leg following two wonder strikes from Vinicius Junior and Kevin De Bruyne. It's all to play for heading into the second leg at the Etihad on Wednesday (May 17).

Many are tipping Manchester City as favorites due to the fact that Madrid are yet to win at the Etihad. However, Cannavaro disagrees, as he thinks Los Blancos have the edge with the scores level on aggregate. He told Diario AS:

"Real Madrid is the favorite with the score tied at 1-1."

Los Merengues do know how to overcome Pep Guardiola's side in the Champions League semifinals. They did so last season with a dramatic 6-5 comeback aggregate victory. However, Carlo Ancelotti's side were beaten 4-3 at the Etihad in the first leg.

Manchester City are also Europe's in-form team, unbeaten in their last 21 games across competitions. They are yet to taste defeat in Europe's elite club competition this season and haven't been beaten at home since November.

Real Madrid's Federico Valverde on why winning the Champions League will be special

Valverde is eyeing more European glory.

Real Madrid are targeting their 15th European title and their second Champions League triumph in a row. Ancelotti's side beat City in the semifinals to then go on and dispatch Liverpool to claim the trophy in Saint-Denis.

However, Fede Valverde has explained why winning the tournament on this occasion will be even more special. He said (via MadridXtra):

“Winning the 15th UCL for Real Madrid will be incredible as it will match with my shirt number.”

Valverde has worn the number 15 shirt ever since arriving at the Santiago Bernabeu in 2018. He has won the tournament just once last season but he deems it to be Madrid's competition, adding:

“Playing in the Champions League is special because it's Real Madrid's competition.”

The Uruguayan midfielder has been in fine form this season, adding goals to his game. He has scored 12 goals and contributed six assists in 51 games across competitions. This includes two goals and three assists in 10 Champions League matches.

Valverde started in the first leg at the Bernabeu, playing the full 90 minutes. He may be key for Ancelotti's men when they make the trip to the Etihad next Wednesday. However, his side face Getafe in the league tomorrow (May 13) before that.

