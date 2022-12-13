Fabio Capello pinpoints 2 mistakes England made in 2022 FIFA World Cup quarterfinal defeat to France

Former England manager Fabio Capello has pinpointed two big mistakes the Three Lions made in their 2022 FIFA World Cup quarter-final clash with France.

England got the chance to progress into the semifinals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar on Saturday, December 10. However, they couldn't make it count as they were subjected to a 2-1 defeat against France at the Al Bayt Stadium and crashed out.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Capello argued that the first mistake the Three Lions made had to do with their goalkeeper Jordan Pickford's tendency to play long balls.

The tactician, who managed the national team between 2008 and 2012 explained:

"The big mistake they made was the keeper. Not that the first goal was a mistake but after when he had the ball he always played long balls. It was possible to play the ball [short]. My idea of football, when you play you have to play. If it’s impossible or your teammates are not in a good position, then you play the long ball. He always played long balls."

He added:

"It was the same mistake he made when they played Italy in the Euro final at Wembley. After they were winning, England started to play long balls, not playing out from the goalkeeper. I don’t understand why."

Speaking about the second error, Capello remarked that England shouldn't have allowed Harry Kane to take the second penalty kick. The Tottenham Hotspur striker missed it after scoring the first in the game.

"Another really important thing, in my career was that I took penalties and I missed after 11 penalties because the opposing goalkeeper was one who played with me [in the same team] for two years before,’ said Capello.

"It’s the same after Kane scored the first penalty, the second was a bit more difficult. This for me was a problem. I think they had to choose another player," the tactician added:

Following the setback, England players have left Qatar and will soon reunite with their respective clubs.

When and where will the World Cup final be played?

The World Cup will round up this weekend.

The final of the tournament is scheduled to take place at the Lusail Stadium on Sunday, December 18. The winners of the two semi-final clashes will lock horns with each other in the competition's decider.

Argentina and Croatia will go head-to-head today (December 13) for one of the two final spots. Meanwhile, France and Morocco will battle it out tomorrow for the other spot in the World Cup final.

It is worth noting that the third-place clash of the World Cup will pit the two losers of the semifinals against each other. It will take place at the Khalifa International Stadium on December 17.

