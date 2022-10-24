Fabio Capello snubs Lionel Messi as he names ideal 2022 FIFA World Cup all-star XI

Former England manager Fabio Capello has named his ideal all-star team for the 2022 FIFA World Cup but has snubbed Lionel Messi in it.

The Italian led the Three Lions at the 2014 edition in Brazil when England finished bottom of their group.

He was asked by Gazzetta Dello Sport (via Liverpool Echo) to select his best XI from the players going to Qatar.

Interestingly, Capello chose only two English players in his lineup. He included Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold and Manchester City forward Phil Foden, despite the former's place still under speculation.

Gareth Southgate hasn't played Alexander-Arnold in recent months, picking Reece James over him. His club form with Liverpool in the current season doesn't hold the right-back in good stead either.

In goal, Capello went with Real Madrid ace Thibaut Courtois, who recently picked up the Yashin Trophy as the best goalkeeper of the 2021-22 season. He won the La Liga title, the UEFA Champions League trophy and the Supercopa de Espana last season.

In defense, the 76-year-old chose Alexander-Arnold and Ben Davies as full-backs, with the centre-back pairing of Marquinhos and Virgil van Dijk.

Kevin de Bruyne, Casemiro and Luka Modric were his choices for the midfield and he named a front-three of Kylian Mbappe, Karim Benzema and Foden.

Most notably, Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo were missing from his XI, and so was Robert Lewandowski, the most in-form striker heading to Qatar.

Messi has confirmed that the upcoming World Cup will be his last and bowing out with the ultimate prize is on his agenda.

For all his incredible records and achievements, the World Cup has eluded the Paris Saint-Germain playmaker.

However, this might just be his best chance to win it yet.

Argentina are on a great run of form, going unbeaten in their last 35 international games, while Messi has struck nine goals in their last three games. They also won the Copa America in 2021 and La Finalissima this year.

How Capello's XI stacked up: Thibaut Courtois; Trent Alexander-Arnold, Marquinhos, Virgil van Dijk, Ben Davies; Kevin De Bruyne, Casemiro, Luka Modric; Kylian Mbappe, Karim Benzema, Phil Foden.

Messi will settle GOAT debate with World Cup glory

Should Messi indeed go all the way, it could very much settle the GOAT debate that has been raging on for years and years.

Ronaldo's Portugal is also packed to the rafters with talent, but their history in the competition suggests Selecao are a long shot from winning the World Cup.

Moreover, Ronaldo himself has been in abject form this season, which is in stark contrast to Messi's current run.

The former Barcelona ace is firing at all cylinders for PSG, and there's a bright chance that he could go far into the World Cup. He has registered nine goals and 10 assists in 15 games in all competitions.

