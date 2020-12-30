Fabio Capello warns Juventus against signing Manchester United star Paul Pogba 

Former Juventus manager Fabio Capello has warned the Serie A outfit against signing Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba.

The Turin giants have been perpetually linked with Pogba. Latest reports in the media suggest that they are mooting a swap deal that would see Paulo Dybala head to Old Trafford.

Capello has, however, cautioned against the move as he believes Juventus would be best served by signing Harry Kane rather than the Manchester United midfielder.

Speaking via Gazzetta dello Sport, Capello said:

''I said I wouldn't swap Dybala to get Pogba. If I could, I'd trade him with Tottenham's English striker Harry Kane.”

“Covid is the explanation. Especially for a player like Dybala, who needs to dribble [past] a man. The impression is that he's a bit unfinished. He captivates but leaves doubts. He certainly has superior qualities, he really has all you need.

“He needs the physical conditions to return to his best. Paulo needs to be 100 per cent well, because if you are well physically, the head leads you to face the opponents, the team-mates, the coach and even the club.

The 74-year-old added:

“Dybala can do everything on the pitch if he is well, even playing in a trident with Alvaro Morata and Cristiano Ronaldo.”

Paul Pogba and his shuffles between Manchester United and Juventus

Paul Pogba represented Juventus for four years

Paul Pogba had initially represented Juventus for four years and became one of the best players in the world before completing a world-record return to Manchester United in 2016.

The World Cup winner has, however, struggled for form and consistency in his five seasons at Old Trafford, and his agent Mino Raiola recently came out to state that his time with Manchester United is over.

This prompted several links with clubs across Europe, although Juventus are understood to be the most serious suitors.

Manchester United are, however, unwilling to listen to swap offers and are said to be holding out for a transfer fee.

Pogba's current deal with the Red Devils will run out in 2022, which means that the club must sell him next summer or risk losing him to Juventus for free in two years.

A move to Real Madrid had also been mooted in the past. Zinedine Zidane has declared his admiration for his compatriot, while Pogba himself has admitted to the allure of playing for the La Liga giants.