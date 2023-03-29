Fabio Paratici to step away from Tottenham job as FIFA extends worldwide ban over false accounting at Juventus

Tottenham Hotspur managing director Fabio Paratici could be forced to leave his role at the club for the time being after FIFA extended his ban from FIGC. The Italian FA requested the governing body to ban those involved in the Juventus false accounting scandal.

Paratici was at Juventus for 11 years before taking over at Tottenham in June 2021. He was named as one of those involved in the financing scandal in which they inflated transfer values to balance books and was eventually banned in Italy.

FIFA have released a statement and confirmed that the 30-month ban handed to Paratici in January will now be in effect at Tottenham. The statement read:

"FIFA can confirm that following a request by the Italian FA (FIGC), the chairperson of FIFA disciplinary committee has decided to extend the sanctions imposed by FIGC on several football officials to have worldwide effect."

Juventus docked 15 points by FIGC Court of Appeals

Juventus have confirmed that they have appealed the 15-points deduction handed to them by FIGC. They believe that they have done nothing wrong and are fighting the allegations.

The Serie A club released a statement and said:

"Juventus Football Club and its legal team have carefully read and will analyse in depth the justifications, recently published, pertaining to the decision of the United Sections of the Federal Court of Appeal."

It continued:

"It is a document, predictable in terms of content, in light of the heavy decision, but vitiated by obvious illogicalities, motivational deficiencies and unfounded in terms of law, which the Company and individuals will oppose with an appeal to the Guarantee Board at CONI within the set deadlines. The validity of Juventus' reasons will be asserted firmly, albeit with the respect due to the institutions that issued it."

New evidence collected by the Turin Prosecutor showed how Juventus directors, former and current, artificially inflated transfer values to balance the books.

