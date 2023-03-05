Fabrizio Romano claims Arsenal and Chelsea target's new contract extension 'doesn't change the situation for the summer'

Arsenal and Chelsea target Moises Caicedo's latest contract extension at Brighton & Hove Albion is unlikely to deter transfer interest, as per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Caicedo, 21, was subject to a lot of speculation during the winter transfer window as both the London outfits were after his signature. He was subject to a £55 million bid from the Blues and two bids worth £60 million and £70 million from the Premier League leaders earlier in January. However, Brighton opted to reject all three bids in the end.

Earlier this month, the Ecuadorian midfielder signed an improved deal until June 2027 at the Amex Stadium to ward off summer interest.

New deal was promised to Caicedo to give him bigger salary as Brighton turned down important bids in January.



In his column for Caught Offside, Romano stated that Caicedo's future still hangs in the balance despite his recent contract renewal. He wrote:

"It's not about being persuaded to stay. Caicedo deserved a pay rise after a £70 million bid was turned down by Brighton and a huge salary from Arsenal, so it was absolutely normal to accept. I think top clubs will try again to sign him in the upcoming summer. The contract extension helps Brighton for sure, but it doesn't change the situation for the summer: top clubs will be there."

Caicedo, who has been linked with a host of Premier League clubs since last year, joined Brighton from Independiente del Valle for £4.5 million in the winter of 2021. He has registered two goals and three assists in 36 games across all competitions for his club so far.

Gabriel Agbonlahor tips Chelsea target to secure a transfer to Arsenal this summer

Speaking on talkSPORT, former Aston Villa striker Gabriel Agbonlahor shared his thoughts on West Ham United captain Declan Rice's future amid growing interest from Chelsea and Arsenal. He elaborated:

"I think he would rather go to Chelsea maybe because he was there as a kid, but he got let go as a kid. You've got Enzo Fernandez there, that Chelsea have just signed. They've got a lot of midfielders, and the way Arsenal are playing at the moment, he might look at the project under [Mikel] Arteta and think 'Why not?'"

Providing insight into Rice's thought process, Agbonlahor added:

"'I could go in there, Jorginho isn't going to be playing much, Thomas Partey is always injured.' Declan Rice gets into that side, he keeps his place in the starting lineup, he probably keeps those two players out next season. So, I think he will join Arsenal."

Overall, the UEFA Euro 2020 finalist has scored 12 goals and laid out 12 assists in 227 appearances across all competitions for West Ham.

