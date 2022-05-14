Fabrizio Romano claims Arsenal are readying opening bid for Manchester City forward

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Arsenal are preparing an opening bid for Manchester City forward Gabriel Jesus. The Gunners have been heavily linked with the Brazilian forward, with a move touted to take place this summer

Romano tweeted about Jesus' potential move to the Emirates at the end of the season:

"Arsenal are preparing the opening bid for Gabriel Jesus. Manchester City want around €50-60m to sell Gabriel this summer, even if his current deal won't be extended. Arsenal already discussed with Gabriel's agent. 'We like the project,' agent Pettinati told me."

According to Romano, the Gunners have already discussed the move with Jesus' agent, who is intrigued by a move to North London.

Gabriel Jesus has always been a backup forward at City. The Brazilian international was initially a backup to Sergio Aguero. However, even after the Argentine forward left last summer, Jesus coildn't nail down a place in the starting XI. That was despite City not signing a new forward.

Jesus has started to score a few goals towards the end of the season, though. He netted four in the 5-1 victory over Watford last month. Overall, Jesus has scored 13 goals and provided 12 assists in 39 games across competitions.

Despite his recent goals, Jesus is not expected to start frequently for City next summer. The Cityzens have confirmed the arrival of Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund in the summer.

So a transfer to Arsenal seems like the best possible move for Jesus at the moment. The 25-year-old would be one of the Gunners' main attacking threats, as they could lack a recognised striker.

Manager Mikel Arteta's side have seen talisman Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang leave in January to join Barcelona. There are also question marks surrounding the futures of Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah, who are expected to leave on free transfers this summer.

Arsenal face Newcastle United in Premier League on Monday

Arsenal travel to the North East of England to take on Newcastle United in the Premier League on Monday, May 16. The Gunners will be keen to return to winning ways after their 3-0 defeat at Tottenham Hotspur in the North London derby in midweek.

Following their defeat, the Gunners only lead fifth-placed Spurs by a point with just two games remaining.

