Fabrizio Romano claims Chelsea are not pursuing a deal for 20-year-old star despite recent reports

According to a report by Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea are not pursuing a deal for Reda Belahyane, a 20-year-old midfielder for Helas Verona. He has attracted interest following his impressive performances for the Serie A side and was linked with a move to the Premier League.

Belahyane joined the Veronese side in January 2024 reportedly for just €500k from Ligue 1 side OGC Nice. Since then, he has made 22 appearances for the side and has registered two assists. His performances have increased his value to €10 million, as per Transfermarkt, in just 12 months and helped him win a cap for Morocco.

Despite Chelsea not being interested in his services, the talented midfielder will be pleased to have been linked with the English giants. Belahyane and Hellas Verona next face Venezia in Serie A on January 27 in a relegation six-pointer.

The Blues have tried and failed in a move to sign Deportivo La Coruna's Yeremy Hernandez this January.

"We need to wait a little bit. Both were against Bournemouth" - Chelsea manager provides injury update on two stars

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca has provided updates about the injury setbacks suffered by Enzo Fernandez and Romeo Lavia. The pair last started for the West London side against Bournemouth before picking up muscle injuries that caused them to miss the win over Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Maresca shared that he does not have a timeframe for the pair's return to the team following their latest injury setbacks.

Speaking to the press after his side's win over Wolves, the Italian stated via FotMob:

"Romeo is more important than Enzo. We don't know yet how long they are going to be out. Hopefully not too long. [It's] muscle fatigue or muscle problem. We need to wait a little bit. Both were against Bournemouth."

Chelsea are a bit light in midfield following the injuries and could potentially dip into the transfer market to shore up their options in the position. The club will want Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and Moises Caicedo to play in that position, pending any updates from the medical staff.

