Fabrizio Romano claims David De Gea could snub Cristiano Ronaldo reunion to join European Giants 

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, David De Gea could snub a move to Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr to join Bayern Munich. This is according to a report from Football Transfers.

Romano previously revealed that De Gea has two significant bids from Saudi Pro League clubs and one of them is understood to be from Al-Nassr. However, Bayern Munich could become De Gea's potential next destination.

Manuel Neuer is having trouble kicking the ball after his surgery following a leg break last year. The German could be out of action for as long as the start of 2024. While Bayern were eyeing Kepa Arrizabalaga as a back-up for Neuer, the Spaniard ended up at Real Madrid on a season-long loan.

Hence, Bayern have turned their attention towards De Gea, who is still a free agent following his Manchester United exit in the summer.

With a move to Al-Nassr, De Gea will not only reunite with Cristiano Ronaldo as Alex Telles is also at the Saudi Pro League club. The 32-year-old, however, is keen on remaining in European football.

Seko Fofana spoke about Al-Nassr teammate Cristiano Ronaldo

Seko Fofana is one of the new signings that Al-Nassr have made in the summer transfer window. The midfielder has joined the Saudi Pro League club from Ligue 1 side RC Lens.

Fofana recently spoke about what is like to share the pitch with Cristiano Ronaldo. The midfielder said that the Portuguese star is extremely committed despite winning five Ballon d'Ors. He said (via Cristiano Xtra):

“[Cristiano] Ronaldo is very likable and simple. In the evenings we talk about everything, nutrition, work, life in general. You find yourself talking with Cristiano, it's hilarious (laughs)."

Fofana added:

“We're amazed to see how long his career has been and you soon understand, seeing him work, why he's still so strong at 38. When he's not in the gym, he doesn't feel good (laughs). It's crazy being so demanding after 5 Ballons d'Or.”

Fofana was a part of the team that won the Arab Cup of Champions by defeating Al-Hilal in the final. The triumph marked Ronaldo's first trophy since joining the Saudi Pro League club.