Fabrizio Romano confirms 2 Chelsea players set to leave imminently

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that both Callum Hudson-Odoi and Ethan Ampadu are all set to leave Chelsea this summer. The pair will join Bundesliga outfit Bayer Leverkusen and Serie A side Spezia on loan, respectively.

The Italian journalist tweeted the following in that regard:

"Chelsea are finally closing in on two departures: Callum Hudson-Odoi will join Bayer Leverkusen on loan in the next hours, deal set to be completed soon."

He added the following about Ampadu:

"Ethan Ampadu will fly to Italy as medical's booked on Tuesday to join Serie A side Spezia on loan. It's done."

Hudson-Odoi and Ampadu's loan deals have different clauses inserted by the Blues. According to the Sport Bible, the latter's loan deal with Spezia includes the option to make the move permanent next summer for a fee of €15 million.

It is worth mentioning that Ampadu does have previous experience of playing in Serie A. The Welsh international played 29 times for Venezia last season. However, his side were relegated from Italian top-flight after finishing rock-bottom in the league.

Chelsea, meanwhile, are not keen on losing Hudson-Odoi permanently anytime soon. The Blues have not included any options to make the move permanent in their loan deal with Bayer Leverkusen.

According to Sky Sports, Hudson-Odoi's loan deal was on the verge of collapsing, with Bayer Leverkusen wanting a buy option as part of the offer.

This is the first time Chelsea are letting the Englishman leave on loan. The winger has not featured for the Blues this season. He has found himself as an unused substitute for three Premier League games so far.

Ampadu, on the other hand, will have a fourth loan spell away from Stamford Bridge. The Welshman was previously sent on loan to RB Leipzig, Sheffield United and the aforementioned Venezia.

Chelsea take on Southampton in the Premier League

Thomas Tuchel's side will travel to the south coast of England to take on Southampton in the Premier League on Tuesday, August 30.

The Blues are currently sixth in the league standings, having amassed six points from their first four outings.

Chelsea will come into the game on the back of a 2-1 victory over Leicester City at the weekend. This was despite the Blues going down to 10-man following a red card to Conor Gallagher.

Southampton, on the other hand, suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat to Manchester United. Ralph Hasenhuttl's side are currently 13th in the standings, having picked up four points from their opening four games.

