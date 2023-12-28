Fabrizio Romano confirms Chelsea have agreed deal to complete yet another signing

Chelsea have finalised a permanent move to add teenage midfielder Pape Daouda Diong to their squad in 2024, as per Fabrizio Romano.

Taking to X, Romano confirmed the transfer development. He posted:

"Chelsea have completed deal to sign Senegal U17 midfielder Pape Daouda Diong, as revealed two weeks ago. Born in 2006, Pape will turn 18 in the summer and he will become part of Chelsea project. Diong was at Stamford Bridge just two weeks ago."

Diong, 17, has emerged as one of the top midfield prospects in Africa over the past year. He turned heads with his fine outings at the FIFA U17 World Cup for Senegal in November, making four appearances.

An Academie Foot Darou Salam academy product, the 6'2" midfielder was present at Stamford Bridge past week. He witnessed the Blues' EFL Cup last-eight triumph over Newcastle United on December 19.

Mauricio Pochettino's side, meanwhile, has developed a proclivity of signing young stars since the summer of 2022. They have roped in the likes of Cole Palmer, Noni Madueke, and Romeo Lavia so far, and are likely to sign 16-year-old Kendry Paez before the 2025-26 campaign.

John Terry backs player to shine at Chelsea

Earlier this Wednesday (December 27), Mauricio Pochettino handed Alfie Gilchrist his debut in Chelsea's 2-1 league triumph over Crystal Palace at Stamford Bridge. The 20-year-old was subbed on after the 90th minute to replace Benoit Badiashile, who started the encounter.

After the Blues' latest win, club legend John Terry was queried by a fan to pick the youngster most likely to succeed. He replied (h/t Daily Mail):

"Alfie Gilchrist, he's a really really good player. He's got an unbelievable attitude. He's been at the club since the age of eight. He performs so well on a daily basis, does everything right. I think he's got a good chance."

Backing the centre-back to shine in his future loan stints, Terry added:

"I think we spoke about the young players going on loan and I think Alfie's next step is to go on loan next season and then you should see how he does. I'm expecting big things from Alf, expecting him to play hopefully a game or two as the season goes on."

A right-footed defender blessed with heading and aggression, Gilchrist left Queens Park Rangers to join Chelsea's academy in 2014. He has registered five goals and two assists in 83 age-group games for them.