Fabrizio Romano details Chelsea star Christopher Nkunku's stance on move to Manchester United amid recent links

According to Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea forward Christopher Nkunku is unlikely to join Manchester United on a straight loan in the ongoing transfer window. The Frenchman has been linked with a move away from the Blues amid his struggles for regular game time.

Nkunku has made 19 league appearances for Chelsea this season, but only three of those were starts. The Blues have been linked with United youngster Alejandro Garnacho, while the Red Devils are reportedly interested in Nkunku.

Speaking about the possibility of United signing the former RB Leipzig forward, Romano said (via TBR Football):

“My understanding is that Christopher Nkunku is not that open, at the moment, to a straight loan. So when you see reports on Nkunku going on loan to Manchester United, if it’s a loan with obligation, a permanent transfer, Christopher Nkunku could be open."

Trending

“If it’s a straight loan or not guaranteed obligation then at this moment in time, not sure this deal could happen. So let’s see what happens with Nkunku, Garnacho and for sure Man Utd and Chelsea will be in touch this week to discuss opportunities. But the Nkunku situation is not that easy in terms of formula, so they need to clarify that.”

The Frenchman joined the Blues from Bundesliga side RB Leipzig in the summer of 2023 for a reported €60 million fee. Since then, he has scored 16 times and provided four assists in 43 games across competitions. He is contracted to the Blues until the summer of 2029.

"I don’t get it for United" - Manchester United legend unsure about Red Devils signing Christopher Nkunku

Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville believes the Red Devils should not consider a swap deal with Chelsea for Alejandro Garnacho and Christopher Nkunku. The Red Devils have been linked with a move for the Frenchman in this transfer window.

Neville does not support the suggested signing, citing his struggles in west London. Speaking on NBC Sports, Nevile said (via the Mirror):

"I don’t get it for United. Nkunku’s hardly kicked a ball, he obviously had the injury when he first came in but he’s struggled to get going at Chelsea. I’m not saying Garnacho is the best player in the world and that he he needs to stay at Manchester United. If they get good money for him then okay that might work. But to swap him for Nkunku, I have to say that doesn’t feel like I move I would do if I was Manchester United."

Nkunku has struggled to stay fit since he arrived in west London in the summer of 2023. He has missed 48 games due to four injuries since he arrived in England 18 months ago.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback