Fabrizio Romano drops hint on PSG superstar Sergio Ramos’ next destination

Fabrizio Romano reported that Saudi Pro League clubs have already started approaching Sergio Ramos as the player announced his Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) departure at the end of the season.

Ramos penned a heartfelt social media message, announcing that the clash against Clement Foot will be his last. According to Romano, a move to the Saudi Pro League could be on the cards for the legendary defender.

Ramos will decide his future soon with his family. It's still open. Saudi league clubs have already started to approach Sergio Ramos in the recent weeks, while he was still discussing his contract at PSG.

Sergio Ramos joined the Parisian club in 2021 and made 57 appearances since. He had an injury-plagued first season, playing only 13 times. Ramos, though, was a mainstay at the Ligue 1 giants' defense in his second season, making 44 appearances across competitions.

The former Real Madrid and Spain captain won three trophies during his time in the French capital, including two Ligue 1 titles. His farewell message read:

"Tomorrow is a special day, tomorrow I will say goodbye to another stage of my life, goodbye to @PSG_inside. I don’t know in how many places one can feel at home, but without a doubt PSG, the fans, and Paris were one of them for me."

Ramos added:

"Thank you for two special years in which I was able [to] play in every tournament and give my all. I will face new challenges, I will wear other colours, but first, and for the last time: ¡#AllezParis!"



When Sergio Ramos opened up on his difficult first season at PSG

Sergio Ramos was a serial winner at Real Madrid. The former Los Blancos captain, however, had a difficult first season in France. Persistent injury issues affected his settling process.

Ramos once opened up on his difficult first season in the French capital. Speaking to UEFA's official website, the legendary central defender revealed what caused him to have such an underwhelming campaign last term. Ramos said:

“Leaving Real Madrid was obviously a very big change. My goal is always to continue winning. I won a lot with Real Madrid, but I thought this was a good opportunity for a change of scenery … to try to help a team like PSG."

Sergio Ramos, though, eventually overcame adversity. Speaking about the process, he said:

"Everything was very difficult at first. You have to find a home and settle down, especially when you come with a family, with four kids. The process was a bit tough at first, but everything has worked out.”

Sergio Ramos is hands down one of the finest central defenders of the modern era. Despite being 37, he remains an amazing player. What the future beholds for the Spaniard remains to be seen.

