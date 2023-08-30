Fabrizio Romano explains why Harry Maguire’s Manchester United departure fell through 

Football transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Harry Maguire's move to West Ham United fell through because of contract complications with Manchester United. He reports that the two parties could not agree terms for an exit, and thus, the move could not be completed.

In his CaughtOffside column, Romano stated that the two clubs agreed on a £30 million deal for the defender. The Hammers have now moved on to other targets as they are unwilling to wait for the Englishman.

He wrote:

"Yesterday morning, West Ham communicated to Manchester United that they are leaving the race for Harry Maguire. Almost 10-12 days ago, West Ham had an agreement with Man United on a £30m deal for Maguire, but the deal collapsed because there was no agreement between United and the player on how to terminate the contract and to join West Ham."

MEN have reported that Maguire wanted the Red Devils to pay him the wages he would miss out on if he left the club and agree a pay-cut move to West Ham United.

Rio Ferdinand tells Harry Maguire it is a terrible move to stay at Manchester United

Rio Ferdinand has urged Harry Maguire to leave Manchester United this summer. He believes that the defender needs to be playing regularly and should be looking at options.

He claimed that Newcastle United were the ideal pick for the former Leicester City star, but the Magpies did not make a move. He said on his podcast:

"If Harry Maguire doesn't go, I think it's a terrible move from him. He has to be wanting to get out there and play. Before the season started I would have said Newcastle would take him in a heartbeat. I'd be surprised if Newcastle took him now."

After United's 3-2 win over Nottingham Forest, Gabby Agbonlahor took shots at Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez. He claimed that they were making the same mistakes as Maguire and added that social media would have slaughtered the Englishman for it.

He said on talkSPORT:

"Varane and Martinez. I mean, get Harry Maguire gets all the stick from me, bring him back in! The way Manchester United are playing now, this was Maguire playing like Varane and Martinez; he'd be getting slaughtered on social media. And if you are going into the Champions League with playing like this, you're going to get some hidings."

Varane is out injured for the next few weeks, and Erik ten Hag is expected to play Lisandro Martinez and Victor Lindelof once a left-back is signed.