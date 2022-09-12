Fabrizio Romano explains why Liverpool failed to sign Konrad Laimer despite being ‘really interested’ 

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Liverpool were extremely keen on signing RB Leipzig midfielder Konrad Laimer in the recently-concluded summer transfer window.

The Reds, however, struggled to seal the move towards the end of the window. According to Romano, negotiating a deal with RB Leipzig was close to impossible due to the limited days remaining in the summer transfer window. Had the Reds tried to sign Laimer earlier in the window, they might have managed to bring in the Austrian international.

Fabrizio Romano tweeted the following:

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #LFC



Laimer’s contract expires next June and there are many clubs interested — especially Bayern, as Nagelsmann is big fan. Liverpool were really interested in Konrad Laimer as new midfielder but it was impossible to negotiate with Leipzig on last week of August.Laimer’s contract expires next June and there are many clubs interested — especially Bayern, as Nagelsmann is big fan. #FCBayern Liverpool were really interested in Konrad Laimer as new midfielder but it was impossible to negotiate with Leipzig on last week of August. 🔴🇩🇪 #LFCLaimer’s contract expires next June and there are many clubs interested — especially Bayern, as Nagelsmann is big fan. #FCBayern https://t.co/48IBqRw4Sy

Liverpool were adamant that they did not need a new central midfielder prior to the summer transfer window. However, injuries to the likes of Naby Keita and Thiago Alcantara changed the narrative at Anfield.

Manager Jurgen Klopp accepted that Liverpool need a new central midfielder with just five days remaining in the summer transfer window. The German tactician was quoted as saying the following (via the Daily Star):

“I am the one who said we don’t need a midfielder, and you were all right and I was wrong. That’s the situation."

It is worth mentioning that Liverpool did manage to bring in a new midfielder in the latter stages of the transfer window. The Reds signed Brazilian midfielder Arthur Melo from Juventus on a season-long loan deal.

The Merseysiders are expected to be in the market for a new central midfielder next summer. They have been linked with numerous players, including Douglas Luiz and Jude Bellingham.

Laimer could be another option for Klopp's side to consider next summer. The Austrian midfielder has entered the final year of his contract and could be available on a free transfer at the end of the 2022-23 season.

As per Fabrizio Romano, Bayern Munich are amongst the clubs also interested in signing the RB Leipzig star.

Liverpool need a win to get their Champions League campaign back on track

Liverpool face Ajax in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday (September 13) at Anfield. The Reds will be desperate to secure three points against the Dutch champions following their 4-1 defeat at the hands of Napoli last week.

Liverpool FC @LFC Jürgen Klopp explained how we will try to use the lessons learned in defeat at Napoli as we aim to respond against AFC Ajax on Tuesday night Jürgen Klopp explained how we will try to use the lessons learned in defeat at Napoli as we aim to respond against AFC Ajax on Tuesday night ⤵️

Klopp's side cannot afford to drop more points in the group stage. Ajax secured a 4-0 win over Rangers last time around. Any points the Dutch side pick up at Anfield will give them the momentum to qualify for the knockout rounds.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Ritwik Kumar