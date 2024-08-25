Fabrizio Romano gives an update on Noni Madueke’s future after his hat trick in Chelsea’s win vs. Wolves

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reports that Noni Madueke is set to stay at Chelsea after his incredible hat-trick in a 6-2 win against Wolverhampton Wanderers. There has been speculation over the English winger's future at Stamford Bridge.

Romano claims that Madueke is now likely to remain with the Blues and that his starting role today signified this. The 22-year-old repaid Enzo Maresca's faith in him with his first hat trick for the club.

Reports throughout the summer claimed that the former PSV Eindhoven could leave Chelsea. His contract doesn't expire until 2030, but Newcastle United had expressed interest.

Maresca spoke about Madueke's situation earlier this summer and insisted he wanted to keep him. He said:

"I like Noni Madueke… the only problem with him is he has to be consistent in every training session. I want to keep him at the club, for sure. The reality is, until the window is closed, anything can happen."

Madueke struggled to earn a starting spot under Mauricio Pochettino last season. He started 13 of 23 league games, scoring five goals and two assists. He'll be eager for a more prominent run in the team this campaign.

Maresca's attacking options have been bolstered with the arrivals of Pedro Neto and Joao Felix. This could complicate Madueke's desire for a starting role, but performances like today suggest he'll be an important player.

Maresca was thrilled with Madueke's performance in Chelsea's thrashing of Wolves but highlighted one flaw. The Italian tactician wasn't happy that he gave away a free-kick on the stroke of half-time (via BBC Sport):

"In the first 10 minutes he had two chances and overall he was very good. The only thing I didn’t like from Noni is the free-kick he gave away before half-time and we can avoid that, especially against a team who are good from set-pieces."

Madueke hit his hat-trick in the second half (49', 58', 63') and was overall excellent at Molineaux. His eye-catching display came just hours after he made clear he didn't like the city of Wolverhampton.

The England U21 international made it four goals in two games as he also hit the net midweek. He was on target in a 2-0 win against Swiss outfit Servette FC in the UEFA Europa Conference League.

