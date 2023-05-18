Fabrizio Romano issues major update about Bukayo Saka's future at Arsenal

Transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano has issued a major update on the future of winger Bukayo Saka at Arsenal.

He has claimed that the Gunners are set to officially announce the Englishman's new deal in the next few weeks. They have agreed on a new contract with their star winger in February itself and all documents are ready. Romano further confirmed that Saka's new deal will be valid until 2028.

Saka has been among the best performers for Arsenal this campaign as Mikel Arteta's side have mounted a strong Premier League title challenge this season. The fleet-footed winger has scored 14 goals and provided 11 assists in 46 games across competitions.

The 21-year-old came through the youth ranks of the north London giants and made his debut back in 2018 as a 17-year-old. Saka has already made 177 senior appearances for the Gunners and has also been capped 26 times for England.

He was also awarded Arsenal Player of the Season in the last two campaigns and was also named England Men's Player of the Year.

Saka's current deal at the Emirates is up for expiry in the summer of 2024 and Romano's latest report will be music to the fans' ears.

The Gunners have also entered contract talks with goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale as well, who could sign a new deal very soon.

Darren Bent admits he will be 'gutted' if Arsenal sell midfielder this summer

Former Premier League striker Darren Bent has claimed that he would be gutted if Arsenal let Granit Xhaka go this summer.

The Switzerland international has been strongly linked with an exit from the Emirates this summer, despite being a vital part of Mikel Arteta's side. The Gunners are believed to be plotting a major summer overhaul with as many as 11 players linked with exits.

Xhaka has been named among the players the Gunners could offload along with Emile Smith Rowe and Kieran Tierney.

However, Darren Bent, who formerly played for Tottenham Hotspur, has claimed that he would be disheartened to see Xhaka leave the north London side. He said:

"I'll be pretty gutted about that because you said there he's been exceptional. Certainly, the way he's improved in that more advanced role, I think that suits him more. I'll be gutted to see him leave."

Xhaka has enjoyed his best season in an Arsenal shirt this time out. The midfielder has scored seven goals and provided as many assists in 45 games across competitions.

Poll : 0 votes