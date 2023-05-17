“I’ll be gutted to see him leave” – Darrent Bent admits he will be upset if Arsenal sell star player this summer

Darren Bent has admitted that he would be gutted if Granit Xhaka leaves Arsenal this summer. The Swiss star has been linked with an exit, despite being a vital part of Mikel Arteta's side.

Arsenal are planning a squad rebuild this summer and as many as 11 players have been linked with exits. Xhaka is one of the players from the first team, along with Emile Smith Rowe and Kieran Tierney.

Speaking on talkSPORT, Bent stated that Xhaka has improved at Arsenal and the advanced role has suited him. He said:

"I'll be pretty gutted about that because you said there he's been exceptional. Certainly, the way he's improved in that more advanced role, I think that suits him more. I'll be gutted to see him leave."

Xhaka has started 34 matches for the Gunners in the league this season, and come off the bench once. He has five goals to his name and assisted seven times.

Granit Xhaka named Arsenal's most surprising player this season

Ian Wright has named Granit Xhaka as the player who has surprised him the most at Arsenal this season. The Gunners legend was talking on Optus Sport when he claimed that the Swiss star has come a long way, and the new role has seen him make fewer fouls.

He was quoted by Football London as saying:

"Who has been the surprise? I'd probably say Granit Xhaka. He's been a brilliant servant to the club to this point. Every manager has trusted him. He's magnificent in the dressing room. This season with Mikel using him as more of an attacking force, what you're seeing now is that he doesn't get involved in fouls and that stuff, that wasn't the strength of his game."

He added:

"He's one of the driving forces of the team and I'm very pleased that Mikel has recognised that in him and he's turned into the player where it would be tough for us to put a side out where we need anything and he's not in it. I was one of his critics, you'd see him make mistakes that you make when you're not in the right position. I've eaten a lot of humble pie over Xhaka and I've got no problem with that because he's come and he's proved a lot of people wrong."

AS Roma were linked with Xhaka last summer, but the Italian side failed to get the deal over the line.

