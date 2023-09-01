Fabrizio Romano makes reassuring claim about Liverpool-linked star as European giants fail to sign priority transfer target

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Liverpool's move to land Ryan Gravenberch from Bayern Munich is not in danger despite the Bavarians failing to sign Joao Palhinha.

Palhinha completed two medicals with the Bundesliga giants and took photos with the club's shirts. However, his transfer didn't come to fruition, but the transfer window in Germany has closed in the last hour.

With Palhinha's move falling through, Reds fans might be worried that Grenverch move to Merseyside could be in danger. Romano has confirmed otherwise as the transfer expert tweeted:

"Sources confirm Ryan Gravenberch deal should be and will be fine despite the incredible tournaround with João Pahlinha. Liverpool believe all documents needed are already signed."

Expand Tweet

The Reds made it an aim to sign midfielders in the summer transfer window this term. They focused on getting multi-functional players in that position instead of specialists.

Gravenberch fits that mold. The Dutch international joined Bayern from Ajax last season and made 34 appearances across competitions, scoring once and setting up another.

If Romano's report is true, Gravenberch will be partnering Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai at the heart of the Reds' midfield during the 2023-24 season.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp on verge of Premier League milestone

Jurgen Klopp took charge of Liverpool in 2015 and has been at the helm for 434 games across competitions, winning 267.

Klopp has guided the team to Premier League, UEFA Champions League and other major trophies as Reds manager. The German manager is now on the cusp of a massive milestone.

If his team scores in the upcoming fixture against Aston Villa in the Premier league on Sunday (September 3), it would mark the 900th goal scored under the German by the Merseyside club.

The Reds have won two of their three league games this season and sit fourth in the Premier League standings.