Fabrizio Romano offers latest update on Cristiano Ronaldo’s future at Manchester United 

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has updated fans on Cristiano Ronaldo's future at Manchester United.

The Portuguese forward sat on the bench and watched as his Red Devils side were embarrassingly beaten 6-3 by cross-city rivals Manchester City on October 2.

There was huge speculation over Ronaldo's future throughout the summer, with it being believed that he was pushing for an exit.

Romano has now offered an update on the former Real Madrid striker's situation at Manchester United.

He has claimed that if Ronaldo continues to play a bit-part role at Old Trafford, his agent Jorge Mendes will continue looking to find a new club for the player.

Ronaldo has made eight appearances this season, scoring just a penalty in a 2-0 win over Sheriff Tiraspol in the UEFA Europa League.

His performances have been under the spotlight with debates over whether the 37-year-old has regressed.

The Portuguese has started just three of United's fixtures this season, a 4-0 defeat to Brentford, a 1-0 loss to Real Sociedad and the win over Sheriff.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag's decision to keep Ronaldo on the bench in the derby defeat has received backlash.

The Dutch tactician explained the decision after the match, saying (via Sky Sports):

"I didn't bring him on out of respect for his big career."

Cristiano Ronaldo has a year left on his contract with the option to extend for a further year. He netted 24 goals in 38 appearances last season.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United should part ways

Cristiano Ronaldo's frustrations are clear

Many were surprised when Cristiano Ronaldo remained at Manchester United when the summer transfer window closed.

The Portuguese was linked to a number of top European clubs, including Chelsea, Bayern Munich and Atletico Madrid.

A move never came to fruition but the feeling was that Ronaldo was seeking a transfer to a side contending in the UEFA Champions League.

It seems bizarre that the forward has remained at Old Trafford but not been given a regular role if he so clearly wants to leave the club.

This may be down to the higher-ups at Manchester United reportedly desiring to keep hold of the five-time Ballon d'Or winner due to his commercial value.

However, that does not help either Cristiano Ronaldo or Ten Hag, with the latter having even become receptive to the idea of losing the veteran striker in the summer.

It remains to be seen if any European club will come in for the forward in the January transfer window. If they do, United should finally accept that he is the better off elsewhere.

