Fabrizio Romano provides 24 word response to Liverpool's possible interest in Chelsea star

Sports journalist Fabrizio Romano recently shed light on Liverpool's potential transfer moves, particularly regarding their interest in Chelsea's Levi Colwill. With the Reds reportedly closing in on their third summer signing, Southampton's Romeo Lavia, they are set to begin working on the next player on their agenda.

According to Romano, speaking on the Here We Go Podcast, Liverpool are likely to set their sights on acquiring a new center-back once the deal for Lavia is finalized.

He revealed (via TBRFootball):

"I mentioned earlier Levi Colwill because he’s a player they consider to be a top talent, a top player, but Chelsea consider him untouchable."

However, he noted that prioritizing the signing of Romeo Lavia was their immediate focus:

"Yes, that remains a concrete possibility so I would keep the idea of getting a new centre-back, but probably not now because now the focus is on a new midfielder, Romeo Lavia, and we know Liverpool like to go step by step on the market, but a new centre-back could be a possibility."

Nevertheless, the door for signing a new center-back remains open, as the Reds are determined to find the right player to bolster their defense.

Romano has affirmed that discussions are ongoing, and if the right opportunity arises, they could indeed secure a new center-back this summer:

“If they find the right player I think they can sign a new centre-back this summer, they want the right player or nothing, but at the moment, I can confirm Liverpool are discussing a new centre-back yes.”

Liverpool and Chelsea have been warned that Romeo Lavia won't come cheap

Newcastle United v Southampton FC - Premier League

Both Premier League giants are in fierce competition to secure the services of talented midfielder Romeo Lavia, who has caught the eye with impressive performances at Southampton. Aged just 19, he was a shining light in the Saints' rough season, as he racked up 34 appearances across all competitions.

Chelsea are keen to bolster their midfield options, and Lavia's potential availability has led to increased interest as they could snatch the deal from the Reds.

With Southampton facing the consequences of relegation from the Premier League, they are bracing themselves for potential departures from the squad.

Mislav Orsic has been the only player sold by Southampton so far, but it is expected that more players will be leaving the club soon. Among those likely to depart, Lavia and James Ward-Prowse stand out as the most probable candidates.

However, Southampton's sporting director, Jason Wilcox, has issued a warning to interested parties, stating that the club will not entertain low-ball offers for their players (via the Mirror):

"Every Championship club that has been relegated from the Premier League has this transition. If a club wants to take our players on the cheap and we feel as though we’re losing then that’s not a win-win agreement – there has to be a compromise."

As the transfer window progresses, Liverpool and Chelsea will need to meet Southampton's demands if they want to secure Romeo Lavia's signature.