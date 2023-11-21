Fabrizio Romano provides Antoine Griezmann transfer update amid recent links to Manchester United

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has provided Atletico Madrid attacker Antoine Griezmann's transfer update, with Manchester United reportedly in the fray.

Griezmann, 32, is in sizzling form at the Metropolitano this season, registering 12 goals and an assist in 16 games across competitions. Overall, the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner has 169 goals and 77 assists in 357 games across competitions in two stints since arriving in 2014.

The attacker is contracted with Atletico till 2026 and wants to stay at the club. Romano tweeted that Griezmann had rejected a huge bid from Saudi Arabia in June and that there's nothing concrete about his reported move to Manchester United.

However, with the player's release clause being only €25 million, Antoine Griezmann could opt to change ship before his contract expires, and Atletico would be powerless to stop him. Considering Romano's tweet, though, it's not a possibility for now.

Antoine Griezmann would have been an upgrade on Manchester United's current attackers

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag

Manchester United have made an indifferent start to the season, losing a whopping nine times across competitions. That includes five defeats in the league, where they're sixth after 12 games, seven points behind leaders Manchester City.

Apart from a leaky defence, United's other concern has been their horribly misfiring attack. Their 13 league goals is the fewest in the top 12 of the English top flight. New signing Rasmus Hojlund has netted five times since arriving from Atalanta in the summer, but he's yet to open his account in nine league outings.

Attackers Marcus Rashford (1 goal in 16 games) and Anthony Martial (1 in 15 games) have fared worse, explaining the side's travails in front of goal. Erik ten Hag could have done with a striker like Antoine Griezmann in his ranks.

He would have been an instant upgrade on the side's current striking options, considering their dismal form, as Ten Hag's side look to stay alive in multiple competitions.