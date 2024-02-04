Fabrizio Romano provides fresh Kylian Mbappe transfer update amid Real Madrid links

With Kylian Mbappe's contract set to run out this June, journalist Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on the Real Madrid-linked attacker's future at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

Earlier last summer, the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner emerged on Los Merengues' radar after he decided to not extend his PSG deal. However, he chose to remain at the Parc des Princes for the 2023-24 season.

Now, with five months left on Mbappe's current contract, Romano has claimed that both PSG and Real Madrid are waiting for the player to announce his decision. He wrote in his Caught Offside column:

"Both Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid are expecting Mbappe to announce his decision soon. We're still waiting for that communication – first he will communicate his decision to PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi, but for sure Madrid [are] working very strong and very hard on this deal – they are on it."

Clarifying a recent incorrect claim attributed to him, Romano continued:

"Still, let me clarify that. despite what's been reported by some, I never said Mbappe will announce his future on February 14, I don't know where this is coming from. In any case, there are constant contacts from Madrid to make it happen. The discussion is about the salary, potential contract and more, and it's constant communication."

Earlier this Saturday (February 3), French publication Le Parisien reported that the AS Monaco youth product has opted to join Real Madrid this summer. The forward is yet to inform his club about his decision.

So far this season, the right-footed attacker has been in sensational form for PSG. The 25-year-old has netted a whopping 29 goals in 28 games across competitions, assisting seven times for Luis Enrique's side.

PSG earmark Rafael Leao as Real Madrid-linked player Kylian Mbappe's replacement

According to ESPN reporter Julien Laurens, PSG have identified AC Milan forward Rafael Leao as a perfect replacement for Real Madrid target Kylian Mbappe. They are said to have been scouting Leao for a few weeks with the Frenchman rebuffing a recent contract extension.

Leao, 24, has established himself as one of the most exciting wide operators in the world over the last couple of seasons. He has helped Milan lift the 2021-22 Serie A title since arriving in the summer of 2019.

An ex-LOSC Lille man, the Portuguese has scored 49 goals and laid out 43 assists in 190 matches across competitions for the Serie A giants.

