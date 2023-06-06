Fabrizio Romano provides fresh update on three-horse race to sign PSG superstar Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi reportedly has three options as he looks to make his next move after leaving Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) as a free agent at the end of this month.

Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has updated that Barcelona, Inter Miami, and Al-Hilal are all making attempts to sign the Argentine maestro.

In an Instagram post, the Italian journalist reported that Al-Hilal have made an offer of over €400 million per season to the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner. The Saudi Arabian club made the offer in April and are waiting on Messi's decision.

A move to Saudi Arabia would see Lionel Messi come face to face again with his rival Cristiano Ronaldo, who joined Al-Nassr last season. Karim Benzema is also set to join Al-Ittihad this summer.

Another offer for Messi, meanwhile, comes from MLS side Inter Miami, which is co-owned by Real Madrid and Manchester United legend David Beckham. As per Romano, they sent their offer to the player last week.

Barcelona are also making arrangements in hopes of bringing the Argentine icon back to the Camp Nou. While their financial issues are widely known, as per Relevo, their viability plan has been approved by La Liga. Hence, they might be able to sign Lionel Messi this summer.

Club president Joan Laporta also recently had a meeting with the forward's father Jorge Messi, who claimed that his son wants to return to Barcelona.

Neymar Jr. shares heartfelt post for Lionel Messi after his PSG exit

Neymar Jr. has been one of Lionel Messi's good friends since the Brazilian joined Barcelona from Santos in 2013. The duo shared the pitch 161 times for the Spanish giants and combined for 56 goals, winning numerous trophies, including a treble.

Neymar then moved to PSG for a world record transfer fee of €222 million in 2017 and Messi joined him in 2021. They combined for 11 goals in 45 appearances for the Parisian club.

With Lionel Messi now set to leave PSG this month, Neymar shared a heartwarming message on Instagram for the Argentine.

"Brother.. it didn't turn out as we thought but we tried our best. It was a pleasure to share 2 more years with you. Good luck in your new stage and be happy. I love you," he wrote.

Messi joined PSG in 2021 and registered 32 goals and 35 assists in 75 games across competitions. However, he failed to help the club lift their maiden UEFA Champions League title.

