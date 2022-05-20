Fabrizio Romano provides important update on PSG star and Real Madrid target Kylian Mbappe's future

Real Madrid target and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Kylian Mbappe is set to have 'new internal talks' with the French giants on Friday (May 20), journalist Fabrizio Romano has claimed.

The Frenchman, whose contract with the Parisians expires in June, has neither signed an extension nor confirmed his next destination, fueling all sorts of speculation.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #Mbappé



Paris Saint-Germain have been improving their bid in the last 15 days, pushing until the end.



Mbappé's camp: new internal talks today. Real Madrid hoped to get the green light from Kylian Mbappé as early as last Tuesday... but he asked for "bit more time to reflect".Paris Saint-Germain have been improving their bid in the last 15 days, pushing until the end.Mbappé's camp: new internal talks today. Real Madrid hoped to get the green light from Kylian Mbappé as early as last Tuesday... but he asked for "bit more time to reflect". ⭐️ #MbappéParis Saint-Germain have been improving their bid in the last 15 days, pushing until the end.Mbappé's camp: new internal talks today. https://t.co/Ee7YKcI144

Real Madrid tried to bring Mbappe to the Santiago Bernabeu last summer itself, and as per ESPN, made a €200million deadline day bid. PSG failed to respond to the offer, keeping the player at the club for the final year of his contract.

Mbappe, who was also eager to join Madrid last summer, as told to L'Equipe (via Managing Madrid), is expected to move to the Bernabeu for free this summer. But PSG have been doing everything in their power to change the former Monaco man’s mind.

Romano has claimed that the Whites expected to get a 'green light' from Mbappe last Tuesday itself, but the France international asked for more time.

PSG, on the other hand, have capitalized on the opportunity to table better offers. Giving a rundown of the latest developments in the Mbappe saga, Romano tweeted:

“Real Madrid hoped to get the green light from Kylian Mbappé as early as last Tuesday... but he asked for 'bit more time to reflect'.

"Paris Saint-Germain have been improving their bid in the last 15 days, pushing until the end.

“Mbappé's camp: new internal talks today.”

Kylian Mbappe could choose between Real Madrid and PSG before Sunday

Kylian Mbappe’s transfer saga is turning out to be one of the most highly talked-about events of the upcoming summer window. However, as per Fabrizio Romano, the rumor mill could finally stop churning out new Mbappe stories by this weekend.

According to the renowned journalist, Mbappe will have fresh talks about his future with his entourage. Once it is done with, we will get a clearer picture.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #Mbappé



None of Kylian’s camp is now able to guarantee that the decision will be announced on Sunday or… maybe earlier. Kylian Mbappé will have new direct, internal discussion with his camp and family today. Still no ‘green light’ to Real Madrid or Paris Saint-Germain.None of Kylian’s camp is now able to guarantee that the decision will be announced on Sunday or… maybe earlier. Kylian Mbappé will have new direct, internal discussion with his camp and family today. Still no ‘green light’ to Real Madrid or Paris Saint-Germain. ⏳🇫🇷 #MbappéNone of Kylian’s camp is now able to guarantee that the decision will be announced on Sunday or… maybe earlier.

Romano’s report also adds that while no member of Mbappe’s camp can guarantee a specific date, there’s a chance that an announcement could soon arrive. L’Equipe has claimed that Mbappe will announce his decision on Sunday. Romano, however, believes that it could also come 'earlier'.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava