Fabrizio Romano provides interesting update on Liverpool and Barcelona's pursuit of Bruno Guimaraes

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Liverpool and Barcelona have displayed an interest in Newcastle United's Bruno Guimaraes.

The Magpies are reportedly looking to extend Guimaraes' stay at the club by giving him a new contract.

The Brazilian joined the Tyneside club in January of 2022 from Olympique Lyon and has since become one of the most vital players in Eddie Howe's squad. He has five goals and five assists this season, leading Newcastle to their first top-four finish in 20 years.

Speaking on his Here We Go podcast, the journalist claimed that both the Reds and the Blaugrana admire the player but understand that securing a deal is tough. Romano said:

“There are many things, I wanted to start today with Newcastle. Congrats to Newcastle as they are playing Champions League football next season. Newcastle want to offer a new deal to Bruno Guimaraes because they know that big clubs around Europe are tracking the player."

"It is true that Liverpool like the player but they know a deal will be almost impossible this summer, the same with Barcelona, but it will be very complicated to sign Bruno Guimaraes this summer."

Liverpool have been in the market for a midfielder. They were linked with Borussia Dortmund's Jude Bellingham for some time but eventually decided to pursue other players.

Romano has reported that they are close to a deal for Brighton and Hove Albion's Alexis Mac Allister and are targeting a move for Sporting CP's Manuel Ugarte.

The Times reported earlier that Barcelona are looking to purchase Guimaraes as they look to rebuild their squad. The report claimed that the Catalan giants are prepared to offer around €100 million for the player.

Liverpool interested in Barcelona defender: Reports

Reports in Spain suggest Kounde could look to leave the club.

Liverpool are reportedly looking to strike a deal for Barcelona defender Jules Kounde. As per Mundo Deportivo's Roger Torello, the Reds are prepared to make an offer of £50 million to secure the Frenchman's services.

Reports in Spain previously suggested that the defender was unhappy with his treatment at the club. Manager Xavi has regularly played him at right-back instead of his natural position in the centre of defence.

While both player and manager have quashed rumors of any disagreement, there is speculation that Kounde could leave Barcelona in the summer. He has been at the Camp Nou for just a single season, arriving from Sevilla for €50 million. Kounde bagged one goal and six assists in 38 appearances this season.

