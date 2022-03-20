Fabrizio Romano provides update on AC Milan's interest in signing 26-year-old Liverpool forward

Liverpool forward Divock Origi could be on his way to Italian club AC Milan in the summer, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Origi has been on the Reds' books since the summer of 2014 when he joined them from LOSC Lille. The 26-year-old has scored 40 goals and provided 17 assists from 171 appearances across all competitions for the Anfield outfit.

The Belgium international has provided Liverpool fans with several unforgettable memories during his time on Merseyside. Origi's brace in the Reds' 4-3 victory over Barcelona in the UEFA Champions League semi-finals in 2018-19 earned him a cult status at the club.

However, Origi's time at Liverpool appears to be nearing an end. The forward has his contract with the Merseyside-based club expiring at the end of the season and there are no signs that he will be extending his stay at Anfield.

With Origi set to be available on a free transfer in the summer, he has emerged as a transfer target for AC Milan. Transfer expert Romano has now revealed that the Serie A giants are working on a deal to take the forward to the San Siro. He wrote on Twitter:

"[AC Milan have] work in progress for Divock Origi as free agent signing for next season."

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #ACMilan



Work in progress for Divock Origi as free agent signing for next season. AC Milan are prepared to sign Ismaël Bennacer contract extension in the coming weeks while they’re also discussing Rafa Leão new long-term deal, to be discussed soon. Both players want to stayWork in progress for Divock Origi as free agent signing for next season. AC Milan are prepared to sign Ismaël Bennacer contract extension in the coming weeks while they’re also discussing Rafa Leão new long-term deal, to be discussed soon. Both players want to stay 🔴⚫️ #ACMilanWork in progress for Divock Origi as free agent signing for next season.

According to reports, Origi has made up his mind about his future ahead of the summer. He is said to have informed Liverpool that he wants to leave the club at the end of the season.

Anfield Edition @AnfieldEdition Divock Origi is set to tell Liverpool he wants to leave the club this summer, with the arrival of Luis Diaz sending him further down the pecking order.



Klopp is happy to let the forward leave, with AC Milan one team interested. [Football Insider] Divock Origi is set to tell Liverpool he wants to leave the club this summer, with the arrival of Luis Diaz sending him further down the pecking order.Klopp is happy to let the forward leave, with AC Milan one team interested. [Football Insider] https://t.co/1T3ScyHAA8

Origi has scored five goals and provided three assists from 15 appearances across all competitions for the Reds. However, he finds himself behind Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino, Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz in Jurgen Klopp's pecking order.

Liverpool Jurgen Klopp has hinted at summer exit for Divock Origi

Jurgen Klopp recently hinted that Divock Origi and Takumi Minamino could leave the Reds in the summer. The German tactician feels he cannot keep each of his players happy, considering the size of the squad. He told Sky Sports [via The Daily Mail]:

"It is incredibly hard for [Origi] and for me as well [for him not to play] because it is really tough these kind of things. It is unlikely with the size of the squad that we now stay exactly like this together. For sure, some of the players do not play often enough for their own understanding and we will see what will come in the summer and find solutions for those situations."

It remains to be seen if Origi has any interest from clubs other than AC Milan.

Edited by Dakir Mohammed Thanveer