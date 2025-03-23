Fabrizio Romano provides update on Arsenal's reported interest in Premier League star

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano provided an update on Arsenal's reported pursuit of Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes. He confirmed that despite rumours, there were no concrete talks regarding a move to the Emirates for the Brazilian.

He said on his YouTube channel:

"What I'm able to tell you today on Bruno Guimaraes is that at the moment, despite all of the stories we're having on Arsenal, I'm not aware of any concrete negotiation or of any concrete contact between Arsenal and Bruno Guimaraes.

"He was a player in the [short]list when the director was Edu Gaspar, who is obviously Brazilian. So for sure, the connection is there, but Arsenal never made a proposal for Bruno Guimaraes."

Guimaraes has grown into a vital player for the Magpies ever since his move from Lyon in January 2022. His energy and influence in midfield have been key as Eddie Howe's men won the Carabao Cup this season, their first trophy in over half a century. He has made 37 appearances across all competitions this season, collecting three goals and eight assists.

The north London side already boast a talented midfield with the likes of Declan Rice and Martin Odegaard. With Jorginho and Thomas Partey set to become free agents in the summer, the addition of a player of Guimaraes' quality could be a massive step up for the club.

Arsenal emerge as destination to sign impending free agent striker: Reports

David has been impressive for Lille.

Arsenal have begun talks to sign Lille striker Jonathan David. According to French outlet Le10 Sport, the Gunners are looking to sign the Canadian striker, who is set to be a free agent in the summer.

The 25-year-old is reportedly keen on exploring a new challenge and has not signed an extension with the French club. With 23 goals and 10 assists in 41 games, the UEFA Champions League hopefuls are certainly set to miss out on one of their most valuable contributors.

The Gunners, meanwhile, will be keen to bolster their options at the top of their lineup. They began the campaign with Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus as strikers but the pair suffered season-ending injuries. Questions were posed when the side did nothing to address the department in the winter transfer window, forcing Mikel Arteta to use midfielder Mikel Merino as a makeshift option.

However, the Gunners are not alone in their pursuit of David. The report claims that Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United have also expressed interest in signing him.

