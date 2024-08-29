Fabrizio Romano provides update on Jadon Sancho's potential move from Manchester United to Chelsea

Transfer expert and journalist Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on Jadon Sancho's potential move from Manchester United to Chelsea. The winger looks set to be on the way out of Old Trafford, and the Blues are apparently taking him into strong consideration.

Sancho didn't play another game for the Red Devils last season after he took to social media to slam Erik ten Hag. The head coach told the media that the winger did not do well in training, and Sancho retaliated, calling Ten Hag a liar in a statement on X.

Since then, he was banned from the first team entirely, eventually going on loan to Borussia Dortmund in January. His time with the German giants yielded some fruits, as he helped them reach the final of the Champions League, where they lost to Real Madrid.

While he has returned to Old Trafford and made amends with Ten Hag, Jadon Sancho's time at Manchester United looks set to end. According to a new update from Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea are in discussions with the Red Devils regarding a deal for his services.

Manchester United will have no particular need to sign a replacement urgently for Jadon Sancho if he does leave. The Red Devils are well-stacked on the wings and have done without the English winger for nearly a full year.

Erik ten Hag has told Jadon Sancho to compete amid looming exit from Manchester United to Chelsea

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has spoken to the press about his decision to leave Jadon Sancho out of their matchday squad against Brighton & Hove Albion. Notably, the Red Devils lost 2-1 in their second Premier League match of the season against the Seagulls, but Sancho didn't make the squad.

The winger also failed to make the squad that beat Fulham in their first Premier League match of the season. Erik ten Hag pushed him to compete for a spot, telling TNT Sports (via Independent):

“He's here, it was a choice to make, we have had some issues. So we needed a full squad. He's one of them, he has to compete for his position, we'll have a look. In the squad, it's a long season."

It is uncertain if Jadon Sancho will spend another year with the Manchester giants, especially with Chelsea on the prowl for his services. The Blues are on a spending spree and could look to bring in a number of players, including Sancho, before deadline day on August 30.

