Fabrizio Romano provides update on Manchester United's reported pursuit of Brighton star Carlos Baleba

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on Manchester United's pursuit of Carlos Baleba. He said that they have spoken to the midfielder's agents and are trying to understand if they can move for him this summer.
The Red Devils have been active in the ongoing transfer window, having made four senior signings. They have brought in Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo, Benjamin Sesko, and Diego Leon. They are now looking to sign a midfielder and have identified Baleba as a potential target.
Fabrizio Romano shared an update on United's pursuit of Baleba on his YouTube channel on August 12, saying:
“Contacts continue for Carlos Baleba. Today, Man United spoke again to the agents of the player. They are prepared to try to understand how much Brighton want. So this week, I expect Manchester United to try to understand the situation directly with Brighton, and let’s see what’s going to happen there. But Baleba remains a topic at United.
“They are still not moving on another midfielder, and it means that Manchester United maintain the contacts active for Baleba and also try to understand if they can really make it happen or if it’s going to be impossible because Brighton still have no intention to reduce their price tag.”
Baleba's contract with Brighton & Hove Albion expires in 2028, and they are reportedly demanding a fee of £100 million for him this summer.
Robbie Fowler predicts who between Manchester United, Chelsea, and Arsenal's new signings will score more this season
Many Premier League clubs have signed new strikers this summer. Manchester United have signed Benjamin Sesko, Arsenal have signed Viktor Gyokeres, and Chelsea have brought in Joao Pedro and Liam Delap.
Speaking on talkSPORT, Liverpool icon Robbie Fowler was asked who between Sesko, Pedro, and Gyokeres will score more goals this season. He picked Pedro, saying:
“For me I think it’ll be Pedro. know Gyokeres is coming in but I think for me he’s unproven. We talk about pressures of playing somewhere – I think there might be a little too much pressure on Gyokeres because everyone is wanting him to score goals.
“Again, it’s similar to the impact Nunez had at Liverpool – so I think I’ll go for Pedro to do as well as anyone just because of where he’s been and the league he’s already been at."
Liverpool themselves have signed a new striker in Hugo Ekitike. They are also heavily linked with Newcastle United's Alexander Isak.