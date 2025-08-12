Robbie Fowler has predicted who among Viktor Gyökeres, Benjamin Sesko, and Joao Pedro will score the highest number of goals this season. With the 2025/26 season set to kick off fully this weekend, expectations on the three forwards will undoubtedly be high following their high-profile moves.

Of the trio, Pedro was the first take the next step in his career, joining Chelsea before the Club World Cup. Gyökeres followed with a move to Arsenal last month, while Sesko opted for Manchester United over Newcastle United last week.

Last season, Viktor Gyökeres was the most prolific of the three, finishing as the top scorer across Europe with 54 goals. Joao Pedro and Benjamin Sesko's tallies paled in comparison, registering just 13 and 21 goals for Brighton & Hove Albion and RB Leipzig, respectively.

In a recent chat on talkSPORT, Fowler was asked who among the forwards would score more goals for their new club. Responding, the Liverpool legend backed Joao Pedro to outscore Viktor Gyökeres and Benjamin Sesko in the 2025/26 season, citing Brazilian’s Premier League experience as a decisive factor.

“For me I think it’ll be Pedro,” Fowler said. “I know Gyokeres is coming in but I think for me he’s unproven. We talk about pressures of playing somewhere – I think there might be a little too much pressure on Gyokeres because everyone is wanting him to score goals.

Despite Gyökeres's impressive numbers with Sporting CP last season, Fowler opined the Swede could endure the same fate that Darwin Nunez had at Liverpool. The Uruguayan forward joined the Reds from Benfica in 2022 with a strong scoring form, but struggled to find his footing in English football and was recently sold to Al-Hilal.

“Again, it’s similar to the impact Nunez had at Liverpool – so I think I’ll go for Pedro to do as well as anyone just because of where he’s been and the league he’s already been at,” Fowler added.

Notably, of the three high-profile signings, Sesko was the most expensive, commanding a reported €76.5 fee.

Ally McCoist predicts who will score more goals between Viktor Gyökeres, Benjamin Sesko and Joao Pedro

In the same discussion, former Scotland international Ally McCoist chose who among Gyökeres, Sesko, and Pedro would score the most goals. Unlike Fowler, McCoist predicted the three forwards to score for their respective clubs but picked Gyökeres to score the most goals given his impressive stint at Sporting.

He said:

“I think they will all score goals, but I’ll actually go with Gyokeres. I saw enough of him. I know there are question marks, of course there are question marks, there are question marks with all signings. The one thing I would say, I think is that he will probably get more chances in that Arsenal team than certainly Sesko will at United and potentially Joao Pedro might at Chelsea. I just think he will get more chances at Arsenal, and for that reason, I think he will get the most goals out of the three of them.”

Benjamin Sesko and Viktor Gyökeres could be involved in direct competition, if they are both part of the line-ups, when Arsenal and Manchester United face off in the Premier League opener on Sunday (August 17).

