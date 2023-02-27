Fabrizio Romano reveals massive price quoted by the Glazers for the sale of Manchester United 

Renowned Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has revealed that the Glazers are asking for £6-7 billion to sell Manchester United. There has been interest from British businessman Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Qatari Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad al-Thani in purchasing the Premier League club.

The Glazers are set to reject the bids made by Ratcliffe and Sheikh Jassim that are around the £4 billion mark. Markets value the Old Trafford club at £3.75 billion. However, the United owners are holding out for more money.

Romano has revealed to the United Stand that the Glazers want £6-7 billion to finalize a sale of the Premier League giants. He said:

"They want around £6 to £7 billion to sell Manchester United and the offers are not at that level yet. Either from Sir Jim Ratcliffe or the Qatari group, their intention is to get this money otherwise they will fight in the negotiations to get the money. The discussions are still ongoing and still 100% open."

Manchester United released a statement in November last year confirming the board's intentions to explore strategic alternatives for the growth of the club. This will either include an investment or a full-scale sale.

There have been fears amongst supporters that the Glazers will stick around. However, if Ratcliffe or Sheikh Jassim improve their bids and meet the owners' valuation, a sale may ensue. Raine Group is overseeing a potential takeover deal.

The Glazers have been the Red Devils' owners since 2005 but have never built a good rapport with fans. This is because they offloaded debt onto the club when purchasing it 18 years ago.

Manchester United legend Roy Keane praises Bruno Fernandes and Casemiro for arguing after EFL Cup win

Casemiro found fault with Fernandes during the celebrations.

Manchester United secured their first trophy since 2017 with a 2-0 win over Newcastle United in the Carabao Cup final on Sunday (February 26). Casemiro's brilliant header and Marcus Rashford's deflected strike secured Erik ten Hag's side a first trophy in the Dutchman's first season in charge.

His players celebrated the feat after the game, but Casemiro took issue with Fernandes during the celebrations. The Brazilian was unhappy that the Red Devils attacker hadn't passed to him in the dying embers of the game. Instead, Fernandes chose to shoot straight at Newcastle goalkeeper Loris Karius.

The two exchanged words during the aftermath of the game and Keane was happy to see them do so. He told Sky Sports:

"I like that arguing, whatever they're arguing about, it means they care."

Scott McTominay soon tapped them both on the head to help them break out of their discussions and celebrate the team's achievement. However, it is a testament to the characteristics of the players that Ten Hag has brought to Old Trafford.

