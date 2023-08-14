Fabrizio Romano reveals what Moises Caicedo told Jurgen Klopp before snubbing Liverpool for Chelsea

Fabrizio Romano revealed on Monday, August 14, that Moises Caicedo spoke to Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp about his desire to join Chelsea. The Reds had agreed to a £111 million deal with Brighton last Thursday for Caicedo but failed to convince the player to make the move.

Since then, the Blues submitted their improved bid worth £115 million, which has been accepted by the Seagulls (via The Guardian). While turning down the Merseyside outfit's offer, the Ecuador international reportedly told Klopp (via Fabrizio Romano):

"Thanks, I appreciate your effort but my desire is to go to Chelsea."

Chelsea are set to break the British transfer record, with a medical scheduled for the player on Monday. The 21-year-old's deal will include an initial fee of £100 million with £15 million in add-ons.

Mauricio Pochettino's side went with a midfield pairing for Enzo Fernandez and Conor Gallagher in their 1-1 Premier League opener against Liverpool. Caicedo would mostly likely slot into a defensive midfield role alongside the Argentina international.

Despite nearing the signing of the defensive midfielder, reports continue to claim that Chelsea are interested in signing Southampton's Romeo Lavia. Should the Belgium international complete a move to Stamford Bridge, the same would be a bitter blow to the Reds, who were also linked with a move for the player. The Blues' latest bid stands at £55 million for Lavia.

Liverpool to match Chelsea's £55million offer for Romeo Lavia after Moises Caicedo setback

Romeo Lavia (via Getty Images)

Chelsea are nearing the signing of Moises Caicedo despite Liverpool having their £111 million offer for the player accepted by Brighton. Given the blow, it looks like Jurgen Klopp would have to turn to Southampton's Romeo Lavia once again.

It looked like the Reds' transfer foes for this summer, Chelsea, led the race for the 19-year-old after submitting a bid worth £55 million. However, reports claim that Liverpool are looking to match the offer and will attempt to bring the midfielder to Anfield (via talkSPORT).

The Reds were heavily linked with the player and have already had three bids turned down for the Belgium international. Their latest offer stood around the £45 million mark, which fell £5 million short of the Saints' valuation of their youngster. Jurgen Klopp is in need of a number six, with Alexis Mac Allister occupying the role in the club's opening league clash.