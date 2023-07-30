Fabrizio Romano reveals PSG's stance on the potential sale of Kylian Mbappe amid recent links to Liverpool

Liverpool have reportedly initiated talks with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) to secure the signing of Kylian Mbappe. The French superstar's future at the Parc des Princes has been uncertain since he announced his unwillingness to extend his contract with the club.

Interest from Anfield could see him move to England, as journalist Fabrizio Romano has revealed the Parisians' view on the English side's reported offer.

To avoid losing him for free next summer, PSG are actively seeking a buyer. They have already received a staggering £259 million offer from Al-Hilal, which would set a new world record for a transfer fee. Liverpool have also reportedly submitted an offer to loan the superstar forward for a year, which would take him off the Parisians' hands for the time being.

Despite Anfield's interest and the tempting offer from Saudi Arabia, Kylian Mbappe has made it abundantly clear that his heart is set on Real Madrid. Romano's statement on YouTube (via Madrid Xtra) revealed that PSG want to find an agreement with Liverpool, but the destination does not appeal to Mbappe:

"PSG would love to find an agreement with Liverpool for Mbappe but the feeling is the still the same, Mbappe only wants Real Madrid. No other destination. PSG would be very happy to find a solution with an English club."

Tensions between the forward and the Parisians have escalated to the point where he has been excluded from the club's pre-season tour. Reports (via The Sun) suggest that Mbappe is deeply at odds with his current club, and there have even been whispers that he might consider sitting out the entire season.

Real Madrid have set deadline for PSG's Kylian Mbappe transfer resolution amidst Liverpool interest

As the new La Liga season approaches, Real Madrid are eager to resolve the the ongoing Kylian Mbappe transfer saga. According to ESPN (via FootballTransfers), the Spanish giants have set a two-week deadline to settle the situation and potentially bring him to the Santiago Bernabeu.

They are keen to avoid the uncertainty lingering until Deadline Day and want either Mbappe or PSG to take the initiative and make the first move. For now, however, it seems as though the French giants are only interested in conversing with English clubs like Liverpool.

Los Blancos have been busy in the summer transfer window, securing the signings of Jude Bellingham, Arda Guler, Fran Garcia, and Joselu (on loan). However, the departure of Karim Benzema to Al-Ittihad in the Saudi Pro League has created a significant void in their frontline.

With their sights firmly set on Mbappe, Los Blancos view the young forward as the ideal replacement for Benzema and a vital addition to their squad. For the Parisians, the clock is ticking, and they must decide on their course of action regarding Kylian Mbappe's future.