Fabrizio Romano reveals Real Madrid's plans for the January transfer window

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano claims Real Madrid have no plans to make signings in January despite their recent injury woes.

Romano has insisted Los Blancos won't conduct any business on his Here We Go podcast. It comes following injuries suffered by Vinicius Junior and Eduardo Camavinga while on international duty.

Vinicius is set for two months on the sidelines after he picked up a thigh injury in Brazil's 2-1 defeat to Colombia in a FIFA World Cup qualifier. It means he'll be absent for the rest of 2023 and is likely to return in February.

Meanwhile, Camavinga is also expected to miss up to two months of action. He suffered a knee ligament injury while training with France ahead of Euro 2024 qualifying action.

The duo joins a list of Real Madrid absentees that includes Thibaut Courtois, Eder Militao, Jude Bellingham, Arda Guler, and Dani Ceballos. Despite this, Los Blancos aren't expected to make any signings in January.

Madrid spent €128 million this past summer, bringing Bellingham, Guler, and Fran Garcia to the Santiago Bernabeu. That appears to be as far as business goes for Carlo Ancelotti whose side have started the season strongly.

Los Merengues are second in La Liga, trailing leaders Girona by two points. They are top of their UEFA Champions League group, with a five-point lead over second-placed Napoli.

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has full faith in Carlo Ancelotti

Carlo Ancelotti could extend his stay at Real Madrid.

Ancelotti's future has been the hot topic of speculation with his contract expiring at the end of the season. The Italian coach has received strong interest from the Brazil national team but nothing has materialized.

According to Spanish journalist Jose Felix Diaz (via MadridUniversal), Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has full trust in Ancelotti. The Spanish businessman isn't considering a change of manager and has acknowledged injuries as a reason behind several setbacks.

Ancelotti received criticism following Los Blancos' 3-1 defeat to rivals Atletico Madrid in September. This led to talk of Perez potentially opting to change coach but that's not the case and a potential renewal could even take place.

The former AC Milan and Chelsea coach returned to the Bernabeu in July 2021. He oversaw a UEFA Champions League and La Liga double in the 2021-22 campaign. Ancelotti then guided Madrid to a Copa del Rey triumph last season but they missed out on the La Liga title to Barcelona.