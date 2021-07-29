Fabrizio Romano rubbishes Erling Haaland to Manchester United rumors

Reputed football transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano has rubbished rumors claiming Manchester United are interested in signing Erling Haaland in the ongoing summer transfer window.

Haaland is one of the most sought-after players in Europe and multiple clubs have shown interest in the Norwegian international. Manchester United, too, have been rumored to be interested in the Borussia Dortmund striker. They were also linked with him prior to his move to the Bundesliga.

Some recent reports have even claimed that Manchester United are prepared to offer Anthony Martial to Borussia Dortmund in a swap deal for Haaland. Romano, though, has claimed there is no truth in the reports.

“[The] Haaland and Manchester United rumors are fake. I see Martial swap deal [reports]. I don’t know where these rumors are coming from but there is nothing with Manchester United,” Romano said on the Here We Go podcast.

Great to be back out on the pitch again! ⚫️🟡 pic.twitter.com/Tf2AQ5Za0L — Erling Haaland (@ErlingHaaland) July 24, 2021

Chelsea, not Manchester United, reportedly have strong interest in Erling Haaland

Erling Haaland is not going to Manchester United this transfer window

With Romano having quashed the Haaland to Manchester United rumors, Chelsea seem to be the only Premier League side who currently have a strong interest in the Borussia Dortmund star.

There have been reports that Chelsea could have to spend up to £150 million for the 21-year-old. Haaland, however, is hoping that there is no such bid from Chelsea, as it 'would be a lot of money for one person'.

"Before yesterday I haven't talked to my agent in a month… you’ve to tell me. But I hope they are just rumours, as €175million [around £150m] would be a lot of money for one person.I have three years left on my contract, I'm enjoying my time here,” he told Sky Germany when asked about Chelsea's interest.

Haaland reportedly has a €75 million release clause in his contract with Dortmund which gets activated next year. So it shouldn't come as a surprise if the Norwegian stays put this season.

Erling Haaland to @SkySportDE about Chelsea bid rumours: “Before yesterday I haven't talked to my agent in a month... you’ve to tell me. But I hope they are just rumors, as €175 million would be a lot of money for one person”. 🔵 #CFC #BVB — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 27, 2021

