Fabrizio Romano says 3 European giants are 'following' Arsenal superstar Bukayo Saka's contract situation

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano recently said that Manchester City, Liverpool, and Chelsea are interested in signing Arsenal star Bukayo Saka.

Mikel Arteta's team have gotten off to a brilliant start to their Premier League campaign, picking up 27 points from their first nine games of the season.

Bukayo Saka has been instrumental in the Gunners' success as he has scored five goals and provided four assists in 13 games for the north London club.

However, Saka's contract with the Gunners is set to expire in June 2024. The Athletic reports that the club is likely to tie down Saka for a longer period of time.

Considering the player's form and ability, it comes as no surprise that there is a lot of interest in him. Romano recently said in his YouTube channel that Arsenal, Chelsea, and Manchester City are interested in the player. He said (via HITC):

“Many top clubs are following Bukayo Saka since a long time, it’s absolutely normal; he’s English, he’s a top talent, he’s doing fantastic, Man City, Liverpool, Chelsea, many clubs have been following the situation of Bukayo Saka. But since last February, Buakyo Saka’s agents are in discussion with Arsenal to extend the contract. The feeling is positive on both sides.”

He further added:

“Mikel Arteta is pushing a lot to have Bukayo Saka with a new contract, so at the moment there is optimism to extend. This is a priority for Arsenal. The player is happy there, he loves the club, so at the moment this is the situation. Let’s see how the negotiation will go but Arsenal are optimistic to keep Bukayo Saka.”

Coming through the Gunners' youth system, Saka has made 144 appearances for the senior team since his debut in 2018. He has contributed 28 goals and 33 assists.

Gary Neville and Micah Richards disagree on Arsenal's chances of winning the Premier League

Mikel Arteta

Manchester United legend Gary Neville recently disagreed with Micah Richards about Arsenal's title prospects. He was of the opinion that despite the Gunners' four-point lead at the top of the table, Manchester City will ultimately win the league.

Speaking after City's 1-0 loss against Liverpool, Neville said on Sky Sports (via football.london):

"I still think they will [run away with it], I still think they will and today won’t change it, this was a freak game playing at Anfield. For City, it’s the most difficult game they have. I do think City will run away with it."

Upbeat about the Gunners, Richards disagreed with Neville as he said:

"You always expect them to drop off but this season, they’re different, the energy."

The former Manchester United full-back, however, justified his comments, saying:

"The difference between is City get a few injuries they play the same way. If they lose Jesus, Zinchenko - to a degree - Thomas Partey, all of a sudden they become a different team. As they are now, they’re on a good run."

Arsenal were set to face City this weekend but their match was postponed to accommodate the Gunners' UEFA Europa League fixture. Their Matchday 2 fixture against PSV was postponed due to the demise of Queen Elizabeth II.

