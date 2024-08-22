Fabrizio Romano says Chelsea may look to sign former target if they can't seal deal for Victor Osimhen

Chelsea may look to return with an offer for Aston Villa striker Jhon Duran if they fail in their pursuit of Napoli ace Victor Osimhen, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano. The Blues are in the market for a new striker as they look to round up their transfer business for this summer.

Reigning African Footballer of the Year Osimhen has been in the news this summer after handing in a transfer request at Napoli. The Nigeria international has been approached by a number of sides, including Paris Saint-Germain, Arsenal, and Chelsea, over a move this summer.

Enzo Maresca's side have been strongly linked with the 25-year-old striker, who is a boyhood fan of the club. Napoli's interest in Blues outcast Romelu Lukaku has lent further credence to the possibility of Osimhen making the switch but a deal has yet to be struck.

Fabrizio Romano revealed on PlayBack that Chelsea may yet turn their attention to a former target, Jhon Duran if they fail to land Osimhen. The journalist shared that the Blues retain an appreciation for the talents of the Colombian striker, who found the net on the opening day of the campaign.

Chelsea have looked to find an agreement on a loan deal with an option/obligation to buy Osimhen but the striker will only move permanently. The Blues may also require him to take a salary cut if he is to join them, an option the Nigerian is unwilling to accept.

Jhon Duran has been on the Blues' radar since January 2024 and he made his intentions clear with regards to joining the club. The young striker was linked with a move to West Ham United this summer, as well, but appears to be settled in Unai Emery's squad.

Chelsea name teenage trio in squad for Servette encounter

Chelsea have included their academy trio of Tyrique George, Kiano Dyer and Josh Acheampong in their squad to face Servette in the UEFA Europa Conference League. The 18-year-olds have been included via the club's B-list to play a part in helping them qualify for the competition proper.

Enzo Maresca's side will face Swiss outfit Servette over two legs, the first of which will take place at Stamford Bridge this evening (Thursday). The Italian tactician has named a strong squad for the games, as he is leaving nothing to chance in the competition.

Left-winger George and right-back Acheampong were part of the squad that went on tour of the USA in pre-season, where they impressed Maresca. Dyer, on the other hand, was not selected for the tour but has been in and around the first-team squad since the 2023-24 season.

