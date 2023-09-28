Fabrizio Romano says in-form Premier League attacker is on Liverpool's radar to replace Mohamed Salah

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano claims West Ham winger Jarrod Bowen is seen as a potential replacement for Liverpool sensation Mohamed Salah.

The latter was heavily linked with a move away to the Saudi Pro League in the final days of the transfer window. After the Reds reportedly denied a £150 million offer from Al-Ittihad, it was believed that the club would return with a bid of around £200 million.

Although the second offer never came to be, reports claim the Saudi Arabian side will pursue their interest in Salah during January or the summer transfer window. Should the Egypt international depart Anfield, Liverpool will need an effective replacement.

Addressing the situation, Romano said on CaughtOffside’s The Debrief podcast (via Football Talk):

"I think we will see many links with wingers to Liverpool because of the Mo Salah situation. We expect the Saudis to return for Salah in 2024. At the moment, this is not something concrete yet. Nothing is happening, but I still think in 2024, they will try again, so it is normal to see many links. Jarrod Bowen is one of them."

The England international has hit the ground running for the Hammers in the 2023 - 24 Premier League campaign. So far this season, he's managed four goals and an assist from six appearances. Since joining the Irons in January 2020, he has managed a total of 44 goals and 32 assists in 164 club appearances.

Should the 26-year-old star replace Salah in the future, he will have to live up to the high standards set by the former Roma star. Since joining the club in 2017 for €42 million, Salah has bagged 190 goals and 83 assists for the Reds in 312 appearances.

Leroy Sane seen as Mohamed Salah replacement at Liverpool- Reports

Leroy Sane (via Getty Images)

Bayern Munich star Leroy Sane was linked with a move to Liverpool amid rumors of Mohamed Salah's exit from Anfield in early September (via SPORTbible). Given the Germany international's experience in the Premier League, he would be a reasonable replacement for Salah.

With the threat of Al-Ittihad returning in January or the summer transfer window for the Egypt international, Jurgen Klopp will have to keep tabs on potential replacements.

Sane can do a job for the Reds. During his spell with Manchester City in the Premier League, the winger managed 39 goals and 46 assists from 135 appearances across all competitions.

Currently with Bayern Munich, Sane has scored 43 goals and registered 37 assists from 141 appearances since joining the club in 2020 for €60 million. It will be interesting to see who takes Salah's place should the 31-year-old leave Liverpool in the near future.