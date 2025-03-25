Fabrizio Romano shuts down rumors linking second Liverpool star with Real Madrid move following Alexander-Arnold update

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has dismissed reports linking Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk with a move to Real Madrid after his update on Trent Alexander-Arnold's future. Both players are out of contract this summer.

Ad

Romano revealed on Tuesday (March 25) that the Spanish giants are close to signing a deal with Alexander-Arnold. The journalist claimed that Los Blancos have sent their official contract proposal to the England international's camp.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Negotiations over the details of the transfer are ongoing, and both the club and the player are expecting an agreement to be reached. In light of this news, reports emerged suggesting that Van Dijk would follow in his Liverpool teammate's footsteps and could join him at the Bernabeu.

However, Romano has shut down any rumors linking Van Dijk with a move to Madrid, insisting that no talks have been held between the two parties. The journalist said on his YouTube channel (via TEAMtalk):

Ad

“In recent weeks, we’ve had reports about Virgil van Dijk and Real Madrid. Let me say that this has never been the case, I’m hearing Madrid have never had a conversation with Virgil van Dijk, the agents of Virgil van Dijk never started any conversations with Madrid."

"Clubs are always attentive and informed on the situation, but Real Madrid never started negotiations for Virgil, and Virgil never started conversations with Madrid.”

Ad

Van Dijk, Alexander-Arnold, and Mohamed Salah will become free agents at the end of the season when their contracts with Liverpool expire.

PL giants surpass Liverpool in race to sign Real Madrid star - Reports

Manchester City are ahead of Liverpool in the pursuit of Real Madrid star Rodrygo's services, according to reports.

The Merseysiders have registered an interest in the Brazil international whose contract with Los Blancos expires in 2028. However, journalist Eduardo Inda reports that Manchester City are also pushing to sign him.

Ad

The Cityzens are offering Rodrygo his preferred position at left wing. He doesn't get to play in that position at Madrid with Vinicius Junior and Kylian Mbappe above him in the pecking order.

Inda said to El Chiringuito (via Tribal Football):

"They tell me that the father of Rodrygo Goes, the entourage denies it, but they tell me that he's gone to talk, he has seen people from Manchester City a few weeks ago and they insist that he go play with Pep Guardiola. They offer him to play on the left flank, which is what the kid and the father want."

Ad

"Real Madrid cannot guarantee this playing chance because it is for Vinicius and Mbappé. At City they would offer to play him in this position and give him more money."

Rodrygo has scored 13 goals and provided eight assists in 41 games across competitions this season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback