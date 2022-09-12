Fabrizio Romano updates about Chelsea's stance on signing Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo

Chelsea are currently not prioritising the signing of Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo in the winter transfer window, according to acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Ronaldo, 37, has been the talk of the town since the start of the summer transfer window. He expressed his desire to depart United to play in the UEFA Champions League. However, no transfer materialised.

Meanwhile, the Blues tried to rope in the five-time Ballon d'Or winner to Stamford Bridge earlier this summer. However, former manager Thomas Tuchel turned down the opportunity as he felt that the Portuguese didn't fit into his tactical system, as per Mirror.

Speaking on Caught Offside, Romano said that the Blues are now focussed on appointing a new sporting director. He added that Ronaldo is now concentrating on life at Old Trafford. He said:

"My understanding at the moment is that there is no talk about Cristiano Ronaldo, as Chelsea are busy with different priorities, including the new sporting director. That means it's too early to know about Chelsea's intentions for January."

"As I said on my recent YouTube video, Todd Boehly wanted Cristiano Ronaldo, but Thomas Tuchel was very clear on more than one occasion that he had no intention to go for Cristiano Ronaldo. He was offered to Chelsea, but also to Bayern Munich and Atletico Madrid."

"For now, he is a Manchester United player, and he remains 100% professional in training as he looks to get back into the starting line-up."

Under new Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag, the veteran striker has started just one of six Premier League games. He has been demoted to the bench, with Marcus Rashford leading the line.

After arriving from Juventus for an initial £13 million last summer, the former Real Madrid man top-scored 24 goals in 38 games for United. However, he is yet to make a goal contribution in seven games across competitions this season.

Chelsea identify three candidates for sporting director role, says Fabrizio Romano

According to Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea have shortlisted three unnamed candidates for the role of sporting director.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano said the names of the three candidates are 'secret'.

“All the names are still secret, there are three candidates in the list but Todd Boehly wants to decide before the January transfer window. I think Chelsea absolutely needs to appoint a director ready to work together with Graham Potter on every single point of the squad,” Romano said.

"Former Liverpool man Michael Edwards would be a great call, but it's not easy to convince him. He was approached before but wants a break. Maxwell was another name on the club's list, but my understanding was that it was never advanced."

Meanwhile, Blues owner Todd Boehly has held talks with PSG advisor Luis Campos, as per The Times. The new ownership is keen to appoint a new sporting director before the winter transfer window.

