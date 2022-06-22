"Facilities are very good" - Barcelona confirm plans to play at Olympic Stadium in 2023-24 season

FC Barcelona president Joan Laporta has confirmed the club's plans to play their home matches at the Olympic Stadium during the 2023-24 season. The Catalan giants will see some much-needed renovations take place at the Nou Camp in the coming years.

Laporta is pleased with the facilities at the Olympic Stadium. Barcelona, however, do plan to get some touch-ups done at the stadium and bring in some necessary improvements. According to MARCA, the Catalan giants will need to spend around €15-20 million to make this possible.

Laporta confirmed Barcelona's plans to move to the Olympic Stadium by saying the following (via Barca Blaugranes):

“We have committed to adapting the Olympic facilities to ensure comfort on match day, and we will modernize some spaces and services, such as the press box, the changing rooms and an internal parking area. But the facilities are very good, in very good condition.”

FC Barcelona @FCBarcelona

fcbarcelona.com/en/club/news/2… Barça to play at the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys in the 2023-24 season. All the details: Barça to play at the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys in the 2023-24 season. All the details:fcbarcelona.com/en/club/news/2…

The Olympic Stadium was built for the purpose of hosting the 1992 Olympics. The stadium currently has a capacity of 60,713 and is the fifth-largest stadium in Spain. It is worth mentioning that it was previously used by Barcelona's city-rivals RCD Espanyol from 1997 to 2009 before they moved to the RCDE Stadium.

Barcelona will increase the capacity of the Nou Camp following the renovations

According to Barca Blaugranes, the capacity of the Nou Camp will be increased from 99,000 to 110,000 following the upcoming renovations. There are other plans to modernize the stadium as well.

The Catalan giants will also be inserting a retractable roof that will have solar panels to produce energy. The club is also planning to put-up a 360 degree screen that will go around the exterior of the stadium.

Earlier this year, the Blaugrana announced a long-term partnership with audio streaming giant Spotify. The Swedish company has already found a place on the club's shirt as one of their lead sponsors ahead of the 2022-23 season.

FC Barcelona @FCBarcelona When Ansu made his debut in the new kit When Ansu made his debut in the new kit https://t.co/jtISg4MCtp

As part of the deal, the Nou Camp will also be renamed Spotify Camp Nou. This is the first time that the iconic stadium will see a sponsor prefix its name.

It is worth mentioning that the renovations planned at the stadium will start this summer. However, Barcelona will be able to play their home games at the Nou Camp during the 2022-23 campaign before moving to the Olympic Stadium for the next season.

Xavi Hernandez's side will be hoping for a better campaign this time around after failing to win a single piece of silverware during the 2021-22 season.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far