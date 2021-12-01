"Facts" - Cristiano Ronaldo reacts to claims that Lionel Messi ghosted in big games and didn't deserve 2021 Ballon d'Or

Cristiano Ronaldo seems to be of the opinion that Lionel Messi didn't deserve the 2021 Ballon d'Or over him. Messi collected the prestigious award for the seventh time in a ceremony earlier this week.

Ronaldo, who has won the Ballon d'Or five times, reacted to a post by a fan that outlined why the Portuguese deserved this year's award. The fan stated that Ronaldo won the Coppa Italia and the Italian Super Cup, which should be recognized. Additionally, Cristiano Ronaldo was also Juventus' top scorer in the 2020-21 season and for Portugal at Euro 2020.

The post also called Ronaldo "the highest scorer in football history in official goals" and "the top scorer in the history of all the teams in the world." One can conclude that the fan was referring to the Portuguese legend's incredible feat of becoming the top goal-scorer in men's international football.

Cristiano Ronaldo commented "facts" on the post, indicating that he agrees with those claims.

MC @CrewsMat10 Cristiano Ronaldo commenting “facts” under a post saying Messi robbed the Ballon d’Or and ghosted in big games...



I actually can’t believe this is a 36 year old athlete, the lack of sportsmanship and the inferiority complex is despicable. Cristiano Ronaldo commenting “facts” under a post saying Messi robbed the Ballon d’Or and ghosted in big games... I actually can’t believe this is a 36 year old athlete, the lack of sportsmanship and the inferiority complex is despicable. https://t.co/iSMBdbEXey

The fan also went on to berate Lionel Messi, stating that his Copa America success with Argentina should've really been his fourth in four years. The post also outlined that Messi had only won the Copa del Rey with Barcelona, went "missing in big games" and did not score in the finals or semifinals.

It is worth noting, however, that Lionel Messi netted a brace in the Copa del Rey final and assisted Lautaro Martinez's goal in the Copa America 2021 semifinal.

"Steal, dirt, shame" - Fan believes Lionel Messi did not deserve Ballon d'Or over "best in history" Cristiano Ronaldo

The post also went on to add that even if Lionel Messi had a low season, he would be "favored" and "given the award." The fan wrote:

"Steal. Dirt. Shame. It's just unfortunate. Who saw it, saw it. Those who are intelligent enough know who deserve the truth."

The post also stated that Robert Lewandowski, who finished second in the 2021 Ballon d'Or vote, was "incredible in individual numbers." Lewandowski notably picked up the Bundesliga, UEFA Super Cup, German Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup with Bayern Munich this year. Many believe he was the deserving winner of the 2021 Ballon d'Or.

B/R Football @brfootball For all the goals and all the trophies—2020 will always be Robert Lewandowski's year 👏 For all the goals and all the trophies—2020 will always be Robert Lewandowski's year 👏 https://t.co/HiHf71ECTk

The Pole only received a brief mention in the post, however, before the focus shifted once again to Cristiano Ronaldo. The user concluded:

"Receiving awards without deserving it is false happiness, without pride. Regardless of those awards, CR7 will always be the best in history!"

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Cristiano Ronaldo ultimately finished sixth in the 2021 Ballon d'Or voting. Ronaldo was led by Lionel Messi, Lewandowski, Jorginho, Karim Benzema and N'Golo Kante in the final standings.

Edited by Vishal Subramanian