“Faded faster than my taste buds after I caught Covid” - Piers Morgan slams ‘flat-track bully’ Lionel Messi for underwhelming PSG career so far

Piers Morgan has taken a shot at Lionel Messi, calling him a 'flat-track bully.' The infamous Arsenal fan compared Messi with Cristiano Ronaldo, whom he believes is the better player.

Messi has not been at this best this season and is yet to settle in at PSG. The Argentine has scored only seven times across competitions but is leading the club's assist charts in Ligue 1, along with Kylian Mbappe (11).

Piers highlighted the stat of 91 players outscoring Messi in Ligue1 and compared that Ronaldo in the Premier League, where only Mohamed Salah has outscored the Portuguese. Messi has scored just twice in 18 Ligue 1 games, while Ronaldo's 12 Premier League strikes are only behind Salah's (20).

On Saturday, the Manchester United star jumped to joint second place in the Golden Boot race after a hat-trick against Tottenham. Morgan was quick to name the Portuguese as the GOAT, writing in his column:

"Just consider this startling fact: only one player has scored more Premier League goals than Ronaldo this season (Salah), but 91 players have scored more than Messi in Ligue 1 for PSG."

He continued:

"The Argentinian's tally of just two goals in 18 league games is by far the worst of his mercurial career, but his painful struggles in Paris perfectly exemplify why Ronaldo is the GOAT. For me, it comes down to this: Messi is a genius, no question, but I've long suspected he's what cricket fans would call a 'flat-track bully.'"

Morgan added about Lionel Messi:

"For the first 17 years of his career, he only ever played for one club, Barcelona, where he was always surrounded by whole teams of world-class players. From the moment he left Spain and was taken out of his heavily protected comfort zone, he's faded faster than my taste buds after I caught Covid."

He continued:

"Yet Ronaldo has repeatedly moved clubs and countries, to give himself new challenges, from Portugal to England, Spain to Italy. And everywhere he's gone, he's delivered big titles and broken more scoring records."

Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi era coming to an end?

For over a decade, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have been rivalling each other's on-field achievements, pushing the other beyond their limits.

However, this season might be the start of the end of their rivalry. Mbappe, Salah, Erling Haaland, Karim Benzema and Robert Lewandowski have been doing better than the two legendary players and are ahead of the duo in the Ballon d'Or race right now.

